Predicting all 9 remaining entrants in the Men's Royal Rumble Match

Following the events of the final SmackDown before Royal Rumble, a total of 21 Superstars have been confirmed to enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match. This includes Braun Strowman, who made his return at the end of the show and whose Royal Rumble status is all but guaranteed.

This leaves nine spots open, heading into the weekend. Some of them may end up being taken before the event begins, while WWE could hold a qualifying match on the Royal Rumble Kickoff Show. With that being said, there is a lot of potential in terms of surprise entrants. Whether they are former WWE stars, a part of NXT, or a complete wildcard, there is a lot of scope for excitement heading into Sunday.

Who has been confirmed for the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match so far?

Randy Orton, Edge, AJ Styles, Big E, Daniel Bryan, Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, Bobby Lashley, Jey Uso, Cesaro, The Miz, John Morrison, Otis, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, King Corbin, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, and Braun Strowman

Anyway, here are nine Superstars who could round out the field of the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

#9 Keith Lee

Despite being a prominent part of RAW, Keith Lee has been missing from TV for the last two weeks. We have not heard too much about his absence, but he might have possibly been in quarantine. Lee did tweet a picture yesterday with the caption, 'Fighting'. A cryptic message which leaves us in intrigue.

If he is able to, Keith Lee is an absolute no brainer to enter the Royal Rumble Match. He would instantly be one of the favorites to win it, although it is not that likely this year. If The Limitless One does miss the Royal Rumble on Sunday, his spot could be taken by somebody like Ricochet in a qualifying match.

Advertisement

#8 Riddle

With his US title rival Bobby Lashley entering the Royal Rumble, it only makes sense for Riddle to show up in the 30-man melee himself. It doesn't seem likely that the two of them will face off for the United States Championship at the event anyway, so Riddle might as well confront Lashley in the Rumble itself.

The King of Bros has been constantly beaten down by Lashley at nearly every turn so maybe, Riddle could spring a surprise and eliminate the CEO of The Hurt Business. This will certainly boost his stock ahead of the title match between him and Lashley.