Predicting the rest of the entrants in the 2019 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Braun Strowman is already confirmed to be entering this match.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will as usual take place this year at WrestleMania. It has become a tradition for WrestleMania and will without a doubt take place at WrestleMania 35.

It has already been confirmed that Braun Strowman will be entering this match and he is without a doubt the favorite to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. However, there will likely be thirty other men entering this match that can potentially enter this match.

#30 Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews recently scored a big victory against Baron Corbin on Monday Night Raw.

Since joining the main roster, Apollo Crews has entered the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal twice throughout the two different WrestleMania events that he has been a part of.

Therefore, he will almost certainly participate in this match once again this year at WrestleMania 35 as there has been no efforts to implement Apollo Crews into any other storylines.

However, he is actually one of the sleeper picks to win the battle royale this year due to his excellence performance in a sixteen man battle royale match last year.

#29 and #28 The B-Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel)

B-Team B-Team go go go!

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel have been jobbers ever since their short run as Raw Tag Team Champions ended. Therefore, they will definitely be entering this match due to the fact that they have been defeated by teams like The Revival, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre and Heavy Machinery.

They are clearly one of the lower teams in the Raw tag team division so they obviously will not be competing for the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35 and will likely instead be one of the first to be eliminated from the match.

#27 and #26 Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins have only recently reunited as a tag team.

Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder have formed a team in an attempt for both to try and regain respect from WWE and so that Zack Ryder can help Curt Hawkins finally break his losing streak.

While it is possible that they compete for the Raw Tag Team Titles, it is much more likely that they participate in this match (where there is a chance that Curt Hawkins gets the victory).

