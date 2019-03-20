×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Predicting the rest of the entrants in the 2019 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

blake sexton
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
306   //    20 Mar 2019, 02:36 IST

Braun Strowman is already confirmed to be entering this match.
Braun Strowman is already confirmed to be entering this match.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will as usual take place this year at WrestleMania. It has become a tradition for WrestleMania and will without a doubt take place at WrestleMania 35.

It has already been confirmed that Braun Strowman will be entering this match and he is without a doubt the favorite to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. However, there will likely be thirty other men entering this match that can potentially enter this match.

#30 Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews recently scored a big victory against Baron Corbin on Monday Night Raw.
Apollo Crews recently scored a big victory against Baron Corbin on Monday Night Raw.

Since joining the main roster, Apollo Crews has entered the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal twice throughout the two different WrestleMania events that he has been a part of.

Therefore, he will almost certainly participate in this match once again this year at WrestleMania 35 as there has been no efforts to implement Apollo Crews into any other storylines.

However, he is actually one of the sleeper picks to win the battle royale this year due to his excellence performance in a sixteen man battle royale match last year.

#29 and #28 The B-Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel)

B-Team B-Team go go go!
B-Team B-Team go go go!

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel have been jobbers ever since their short run as Raw Tag Team Champions ended. Therefore, they will definitely be entering this match due to the fact that they have been defeated by teams like The Revival, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre and Heavy Machinery.

They are clearly one of the lower teams in the Raw tag team division so they obviously will not be competing for the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35 and will likely instead be one of the first to be eliminated from the match.

Advertisement

#27 and #26 Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins have only recently reunited as a tag team.
Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins have only recently reunited as a tag team.

Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder have formed a team in an attempt for both to try and regain respect from WWE and so that Zack Ryder can help Curt Hawkins finally break his losing streak.

While it is possible that they compete for the Raw Tag Team Titles, it is much more likely that they participate in this match (where there is a chance that Curt Hawkins gets the victory).

1 / 6 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 The Wyatt Family SaNiTY Dean Ambrose Braun Strowman
blake sexton
ANALYST
10 Biggest WWE rivalries that are destined to happen in 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Storylines to bring Bray Wyatt back into the WWE roster 
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars who can continue The Undertaker's legacy
RELATED STORY
5 men who could win The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Ranking every WWE Andre The Giant Battle Royal winner from worst to best
RELATED STORY
5 Dream feuds that should happen in 2019 
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35: 2 Legit reasons why the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal needs to be canceled 
RELATED STORY
5 underwhelming Wrestlemania World title feuds in the last 15 years
RELATED STORY
7 Possible opponents to retire Kurt Angle at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
5 Best Road To WrestleMania storylines from the last five years
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us