Predicting all the WWE title holders walking into WrestleMania 36

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 14, 2020

Jan 14, 2020 IST SHARE

WrestleMania 36 takes place in Tampa, Florida this year.

Only one person who won their title at WrestleMania 35 last year is still holding her title - Becky Lynch. What does that say about the title scene in the WWE? It reveals that most of the title pictures are ever-changing throughout the year.

While a few top stars like Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch usually hold the major titles throughout a given year, the rest of the titles often see multiple changes. Some titles, like both sets of tag team belts or the US Championship, can sometimes change hands seven times or more a year.

The point is that while the titles are prestigious and a goal for stars to strive for, they can be juggled among many performers at any point. Just look at the recent US Championship win by Andrade. It took place at a house show to prove that anything can happen at any WWE event, whether televised or not.

The 24/7 title changes more times in one month than some belts switch holders in one year so that Championship won't be included here. The fact remains that in the fluctuating environment that is the WWE, those holding titles right now might not be the same come April 5th. Here are predictions for which Superstars will be walking into Tampa with each belt in the WWE.

Women's Tag Team Titles - Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Bliss and Cross were defeated for the titles by current Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Like the other tag team titles in the WWE, the Women's Tag Team Championships have had a handful of teams holding them over the last year. Bayley and Sasha Banks won them at Elimination Chamber last year. Since they became the first Champions, the IIconics and Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have also held the titles.

The Kabuki Warriors won the titles from Bliss and Cross at Hell in a Cell on October 6th. So why would the former Champs walk into Tampa with the titles once more? My reasoning is two-fold. The first reason is that the Warriors have been Champs since October. The IIconics have the longest reign at 120 days but rarely defended the belts.

Asuka and Kairi Sane have held the titles for almost 100 days. The fact is that tag team Champions don't reign for very long in today's WWE. For that reason, someone else will likely win the titles before April. The second reason is that despite a particular star having a lot of talent, it doesn't always translate to huge success. Cesaro is one of the most talented stars in the company but only has one singles title run to his name.

While Alexa Bliss isn't the technical performer that Asuka and Sane might be, she is valued by management. Unless Charlotte Flair somehow doesn't get a featured program on the Road to WrestleMania, the Women's titles might be held by Bliss Cross Applesauce heading into Tampa.

