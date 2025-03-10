Predicting every champion in WWE at the end of WrestleMania 41

WWE is well and truly on The Road to WrestleMania 41 with only a handful of weeks left for the premium live event. Quite a few incidents have already put the fans in shock, such as John Cena's heel turn, Naomi revealing herself to Jade Cargill's mysterious attacker, Randy Orton returning at Elimination Chamber, and Rhea Ripley losing the Women's World Championship, among others.

The match card for WrestleMania 41 has been set in motion. The four world championship matches have been confirmed.

The list looks at all those who will be champions in WWE at the end of WrestleMania 41.

#11. World Tag Team Champions: The War Raiders

The War Raiders dethroned The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to become the new World Tag Team Champions. Since then, they have defended the title against American Made's Brutus and Julius Creed.

The champions are gearing up for a WrestleMania challenge, and their winning streak has been going strong. It is unlikely that the creative team will write them for a sudden loss, considering the current domination with the championship.

Fans can expect Erik and Ivar to remain champions at the end of WrestleMania 41 and continue their dominant run for a while.

#10. DIY might lose the WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano dethroned The Motor City Machine Guns to become the new champions. Since then, the champions have defended the title against Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley and Pretty Deadly, which ended in a No Contest.

At WrestleMania 41, Pretty Deadly can be the ones to dethrone DIY, especially since they have been on the main roster for a while and deserve a push to make themselves relevant.

#9. Women's Tag Team Champions: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

The Judgment Day members dethroned Naomi and Bianca Belair for the championship. Since then, Jade Cargill has returned to WWE TV, and Naomi has confessed to being Cargill's mystery attacker.

It's likely that WWE will be working on a rivalry between Cargill and The Glow during the Road to WrestleMania, and Bianca Belair will focus on her title match against IYO SKY.

Keeping in mind that the strongest challengers for the championship will be occupied elsewhere, Morgan and Rodriguez will continue their championship reign past WrestleMania 41.

#8. United States Champion: LA Knight

The Megastar dethroned Shinsuke Nakamura to recapture the United States Championship on the March 7 edition of SmackDown. During the Road to WrestleMania, the creative team can have The King of Strong Style and LA Knight continue their rivalry for a rubber match at WrestleMania 41.

However, Knight is extremely popular with the crowd, with an extraordinary skill for mic work. It is unlikely he will lose the title within weeks of winning it again.

#7. Intercontinental Champion: Bron Breakker

The Intercontinental Champion has been targeting various superstars, with AJ Styles being the latest. However, The Dog Speared Dominik Mysterio while trying to ambush The Phenomenal One.

Now, AJ Styles could have been a challenger for Breakker, but The Phenomenal One will likely be going after Logan Paul heading into WrestleMania.

At this point, Breakker has a huge domination over the championship and the locker room, and it will not be easy for one man to defeat him. A multi-man match for the championship has apparently been discussed, but WWE has confirmed nothing yet. It seems that, in all likelihood, Breakker will retain his title post-WrestleMania.

#6. Women's United States Champion: Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green has been doing phenomenal work ever since returning to WWE, and becoming the inaugural Women's United States Champion.

She recently defeated Mia Yim in a Street Fight on SmackDown and even gave herself a new name on social media.

At this point, it doesn't seem that WWE has any plans of dethroning Chelsea Green at WrestleMania 41.

#5. A returning superstar can dethrone Lyra Valkyria as the Women's Intercontinental Champion

Lyra Valkyria does not have a clear challenger for WrestleMania 41. However, one of the women's mid-card titles needs to be on the card at WrestleMania.

If the Women's Intercontinental Championship match is added to the card, Valkyria could be facing a returning Becky Lynch. She will make her return after being off WWE TV since her contract expired last year, but a comeback is likely on the cards.

#4. IYO SKY retains against Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match to be the challenger for the Women's World Championship. She would have faced Rhea Ripley, but IYO SKY dethroned The Eradicator on Monday Night RAW.

Currently, the EST of WWE seems to be becoming an integral part of the storyline between Jade Cargill and Naomi. Cargill returned at Elimination Chamber and brutally assaulted The Glow, and the latter finally confessed to being Cargill's attacker on SmackDown.

If she wins against SKY, Belair will have to move to RAW. However, the creative team might not have her move brands when Cargill and Naomi are at each other's throats.

Keeping that in mind, the Damage CTRL member seems to have a better chance of winning the championship match.

#3. Jey Uso can finally dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania 41

Main Event Jey has previously clashed with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther but has failed to get the best of him. He chose to challenge The Ring General after winning the Royal Rumble match.

Lately, Main Event Jey has been extremely over with the fans. The WWE Universe is counting the days to WrestleMania 41, hoping to finally see Jey Uso secure his first world championship. Additionally, it is likely the wrestling juggernaut is pushing for Uso to become the next big babyface after Cody Rhodes, and he has already established that rapport with fans.

Finally, Gunther and Goldberg seem to have unfinished business following their confrontation at Bad Blood. WWE can have the Hall of Famer help Jey Uso secure the win to trigger a feud with The Ring General.

#2. Tiffany Stratton can emerge strong against The Queen

Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble match and is challenging for the WWE Women's Championship. While many expect Charlotte Flair to win the championship match, it's highly likely that Tiffany Stratton will retain the title.

The Queen vs. The Buff Barbie has been in the works for a while, and both superstars are quite popular with the fans. However, the 14-time women's champion can put Stratton over, especially since she has been away from in-ring action for a year.

Stratton retaining her gold at the end of WrestleMania is the most likely scenario and will surely resonate with fans.

#1. John Cena wins his 17th world championship at WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber by aligning himself with The Rock. He attacked Cody Rhodes and sided with The Rock to turn to the dark side for the first time in over twenty years.

This will be The Champ's last WrestleMania and the chance to win the record-breaking 17th World Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All. While some of his fans aren't on board with the heel turn, all of his fans want him to win his 17th world championship.

Furthermore, he has agreed to be The Rock's Corporate Champion, and it seems that WWE will want to begin that partnership at the earliest.

