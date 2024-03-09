Predicting finishes for the five WrestleMania 40 matches confirmed so far (March 8, 2024)

WWE has thus far confirmed five matches for WrestleMania 40. The sporting extravaganza goes down on April 6 and 7, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The main event for Night One (Saturday) was made official following SmackDown this week.

For those unaware, the match will see Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes team up against The Rock and Roman Reigns. The outcome of the match will determine if the babyfaces walk into Night Two without the fear of the heel faction ruining their respective world title matches.

Let’s get right into our predictions for the five WrestleMania 40 matches confirmed so far.

#5. The Bloodline wins Night One’s main event

The Bloodline saga kicked off when Roman Reigns aligned with Paul Heyman during the build-up to Payback 2020. Reigns would then add The Usos to his group despite their reluctance to join the villainous Head of the Table. The trio would then pick up big wins in the following months.

The current version of The Bloodline might be its most powerful. There’s no way Cody Rhodes is finishing his story without fighting off multiple interferences. This outcome is only possible if The Rock and Roman Reigns walk out of Night One with a win over Cody and Rollins.

#4. Becky Lynch ends Rhea Ripley’s Women's World Championship run

Rhea Ripley began her world title run with a convincing win over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. The two women delivered a Match of the Year contender to cap off their rivalry. Mami would solidify herself as the most dominant woman on RAW, having won a series of wins against popular names.

Mami's next challenger, however, is unlike any opponent she’s faced for the title in the past. Becky Lynch has promised to end The Eradicator’s stranglehold over the Women’s World Championship. All signs indicate that The Man is walking out of WrestleMania 40 with the title around her waist.

#3. Bayley successfully overcomes Damage CTRL

Bayley founded Damage CTRL at SummerSlam 2022. She also guided IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship run as well. However, The Role Model remained unsuccessful in her attempts to defeat Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Bayley’s road to redemption began with a huge win in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Similar to Batista’s betrayal of Evolution, Bayley picked IYO SKY as her opponent for WrestleMania 40. The odds may be stacked against The Role Model, but that won’t stop her from winning the Women's Championship.

#2. Drew McIntyre wins world title in front of a live crowd

Drew McIntyre was destined to beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. Unfortunately, the match occurred at the worst possible time. The COVID-19 shut the whole world down. The Scottish Warrior slayed The Beast Incarnate but in an empty arena.

McIntyre has since spent all his energy trying to win the world title in front of a live crowd. He has been robbed of his moment on many occasions, but The Scottish Warrior has not stopped trying again and again. Heel or not, there is no other person who deserves to beat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship than McIntyre, even if that means forming an unlikely alliance with The Bloodline.

#1. Cody Rhodes finishes his story at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes’ Road to WrestleMania 40 has been extremely bumpy. The American Nightmare lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Brock Lesnar attacked him on the following episode of RAW. The Judgment Day proved to be a major hurdle in his way, yet he prevailed.

Now, with the main event for Night Two of WrestleMania 40 locked, The American Nightmare has to walk past The Bloodline on Night One. Cody will undoubtedly have to fend off the odds, and that will eventually allow him to finish the story once and for all.

What are your predictions for WrestleMania 40? Sound off!

