Predicting the last 4 matches that could be added to WWE WrestleMania XL

WWE WrestleMania XL is just around the corner, and the card is starting to take shape. The Rock will be in action on Night 1 and will be teaming up with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will then battle in a singles match on Night 2 of WrestleMania, and Seth Rollins will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Sami Zayn won a Gauntlet match to earn a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows. Logan Paul will be defending his United States Championship in a Triple Threat match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at the premium live event. The Judgment Day's Undisputed Tag Team Championships will also be on the line in a 6-pack challenge.

Listed below are four matches that could be added to the card for WrestleMania XL.

#4. Bianca Belair has to be in action at WWE WrestleMania

Bianca Belair is not currently booked for a match at WWE WrestleMania. The EST came up short in both the Women's Royal Rumble and Women's Elimination Chamber matches in recent months.

While Bianca Belair is likely not going to be competing for a singles title, the Women's Tag Team Championship is an option. The Kabuki Warriors are the reigning champions and also do not have a match booked for WrestleMania.

Belair could also take on a young star such as Tiffany Stratton or Jade Cargill as a way to showcase them on wrestling's biggest stage.

#3. The Women's Tag Team Championship must be defended

The Women's Tag Team Championship has been cursed since the title belts were introduced. Damage CTRL's Kabuki Warriors are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions, but Asuka reportedly suffered an injury last week. It remains unknown if The Empress of Tomorrow will be forced to miss time.

Dakota Kai could serve as the replacement for Asuka if the veteran is not cleared to compete. The Undisputed Tag Team Championship is being defended in a massive 6-pack challenge at The Show of Shows, so it would only make sense for the Women's Tag Team Championship to be on the line as well.

#2. The Final Testament and The Pride could finally settle their differences

The rivalry between The Final Testament and The Pride has been going on for months now on WWE SmackDown. The two squads could battle each other at the biggest show of the year to finally put their issues to rest.

Bobby Lashley may not be interested in a multi-man match after what Kross has put him through. The All Mighty could be compelled to challenge Kross to a stipulation match at WrestleMania. Fans haven't been emotionally invested in the rivalry so far, so a gimmick match could lead to some excitement next month.

#1. John Cena could avenge his loss at WWE Crown Jewel

Solo Sikoa defeated John Cena with ease at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. It was a stunning victory for The Enforcer of The Bloodline, and The Cenation Leader has not appeared on WWE television since. However, Sikoa has not won a single match since defeating the legend, including at house shows.

John Cena could return to point out that Solo Sikoa has done absolutely nothing to capitalize on his victory at Crown Jewel. Cena remains one of the most popular WWE Superstars on the planet and this would be a great way to get him on the card for WrestleMania XL.

