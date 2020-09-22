Predicting the next 5 WWE Champions after Drew McIntyre's current reign

The WWE Championship is the most prestigious prize in the wrestling industry, with a rich history dating back up to half a century. It is currently in good hands, as Drew McIntyre reigns supreme atop the WWE mountain. He has been great as the WWE Champion since winning it at WrestleMania 36.

The WWE Championship feels extremely important, with McIntyre partaking in some big matches as the champion. The Scotsman has defended the title in matches against the likes of Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley, among others.

He is marching into his Ambulance Match against Randy Orton at Clash of Champions, looking to extend his reign beyond the six-month mark. But what will happen to the WWE Championship once McIntyre loses it?

Let's look a year into the future, and predict the next five WWE Champions after Drew McIntyre's current reign ends.

#5 Randy Orton defeats Drew McIntyre (WWE Clash Of Champions 2020)

The stage is set for the Ambulance Match at Clash of Champions, between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. The Viper has gone on one of the best runs of his career, following his victory over Edge at Backlash. And after coming up short against McIntyre at SummerSlam, and against Keith Lee one week later, expect the WWE veteran to take the Scotsman's precious WWE Championship.

McIntyre doesn't even need to be pinned to lose the title, so he can still be somewhat protected in defeat. Meanwhile, Orton would win his 14th WWE World Title, inching him ever closer to Ric Flair and John Cena's record of 16 titles. If WWE is serious about getting him closer to the record, they will give Orton the WWE title while he is on one of the best runs of his career.

The Viper's subsequent title reign doesn't need to last very long. Even if he loses it the next night on RAW, Randy Orton will be listed as a 14-time World Champion as long as he can close Drew McIntyre in the back of the ambulance on Sunday.

It would be a shame if WWE didn't book him to win the title, after his excellent performances in the past few months. This would put a major target on Orton's back, with McIntyre and Keith Lee both gunning after his WWE Title.