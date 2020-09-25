Predicting the next 5 WWE Universal Champions after Roman Reigns

Since it's introduction in 2016, the WWE Universal Championship has been subject to bad luck for various Superstars. For starters, the WWE fans booed the red belt when it was revealed. The likes of Finn Balor and Roman Reigns were forced to vacate the Universal title, while bad booking and irregular title defences further dented it's credibility.

Even the move to SmackDown did not help the Universal title much, until Reigns returned to the title scene. After four years of underwhelming matches and moments, the Universal Championship feels important.

Roman Reigns has turned heel and aligned himself with Paul Heyman. He won the blue belt a week after his shocking return at SummerSlam.

Only reason I’m down your throat, is because you keep your mouth open. I’m the best performer of this generation period and the title is finally in the right hands for it to hold true value. https://t.co/E7PzVUP20D — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 1, 2020

The Big Dog looks to be heading into a long reign as the Universal Champion, likely going beyond WrestleMania. He is completely rejuvenated as a performer and the fans are excited to see what is in store for him, as well as the Universal title.

With that being said, let's go a couple of years into the future and predict the next five WWE Universal Champions, once Roman Reigns loses the title.

#5 Big E defeats Roman Reigns (WWE Backlash 2021)

Seeds are planted for a feud between Roman Reigns and Big E!! We are in for plenty of entertainment. The Big Dog is truly back! #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/m1AkxKEwgP — Handy 💙 |Roman Reigns Era| (@HandyRed_) September 12, 2020

A lengthy run with the Universal Championship is in store for Roman Reigns, who could finally enjoy that long world title reign he never quite went had. Expect victories over some of WWE's most beloved babyfaces. The Tribal Chief will likely retain his title against top stars like Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy, and even 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

Roman Reigns will march into WrestleMania as the Universal Champion, where a dream match against The Rock is very possible. Reigns would likely defeat The Rock further extending his time with the belt. However, WWE will need a new top face to step up to the dominant Big Dog and take his title after the 'Show of Shows'.

Big E is the perfect man to take that spot. He is equally effective as a goofball as he is in a serious role. The New Day member is also incredibly popular among the WWE fans, as well as his peers. Given an opportunity to thrive as a singles star, Big E could be propelled to the top of the card by being the one to defeat Roman Reigns shortly after WrestleMania.

Backlash seems to be an appropriate place for this massive moment, considering it hosted the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' earlier this year. The only reason why Big E's moment would not happen at 'Mania is the huge box-office attraction of Roman Reigns vs. The Rock.