Predicting the next holder of every title in WWE following SummerSlam

WWE has received the ultimate facelift through SummerSlam and the past week of RAW and SmackDown. Triple H's time as the company's head of creative has gone off to a brilliant start.

The biggest positive from SummerSlam was the renewed hope fans have that the WWE product will continue to improve. It will be interesting to see what further changes Triple H will implement.

The company's next set of champions would determine The Game's vision for the future of the main roster. While it could be a mix of the present and the future, some interesting names might be set to win gold.

Let's look at each championship on RAW and SmackDown, not counting the 24/7 Title, and predict who will win it next after an amazing SummerSlam. How many of them do you think will do so? Leave your picks in the comments below.

#7 WWE Women's Tag Team Champions: Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky after debuting at SummerSlam

A great start to WWE SummerSlam.

Bayley made her long-awaited return to WWE at SummerSlam after Bianca Belair retained her RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch. She was joined by Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (fka Io Shirai), both debuting on the main roster.

The brand new faction is seemingly the first step in Triple H's plan to re-establish WWE's women's division as a force. As a result, we could see the Women's Tag Team Championship come back after being vacated when Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out earlier this year.

Kai and Sky could be the duo to lead the revolution, as the Women's Tag Titles are made relevant again in WWE. They can win a tournament for the belts before constantly defending them. It would make their group with Bayley an instant force following SummerSlam.

#6 Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

#SmackDown Sami Zayn is now an honorary member of The Bloodline. They're stringing this guy along and I'm here for it. Sami Zayn is now an honorary member of The Bloodline. They're stringing this guy along and I'm here for it.#SmackDown https://t.co/Bna9uCgfmA

The Usos look unstoppable. They have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for over a year, recently unifying them with the RAW title after defeating RK-Bro. But what if Jimmy and Jey's downfall happens through an existing ally?

It seems clear that they are using Sami Zayn, who simply wants to be a part of The Bloodline. At some point, The Usos will leave The Master Strategist for dead. It should lead to a babyface turn for the latter.

Zayn can then enlist help from the only friend he could find, Kevin Owens. While he would need to become a good guy for this, it would simply be worth it for KO and Sami's layered relationship. The two can then have an extended run as a tag team in WWE.

#5 Intercontinental Champion: Drew McIntyre

- Drew McIntyre on a match with GUNTHER [The Bump] "I want it. He wants it. The fans want it. It's only a matter of time."- Drew McIntyre on a match with GUNTHER [The Bump] https://t.co/3xyt9AbvlW

Nobody on SmackDown currently looks likely to defeat Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. He is set to reign for a while, with Ludwig Kaiser by his side. With SummerSlam out of the way, some interesting challengers can step up.

The likes of Sheamus and Madcap Moss could put up a fight, but The Ring General should ideally remain the champion until 2023. Perhaps, he will meet his match at WrestleMania 39. Drew McIntyre would be the perfect choice to slay Gunther at The Show of Shows.

Aside from having a brilliant match with the Austrian, The Scottish Warrior is enough of a star to help the Intercontinental Championship return to its former glory. McIntyre is currently busy, so WWE can separate the two powerhouses until their eventual showdown next year.

#4 United States Champion: Finn Balor

This time, he'd have backup

Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has just gotten going, following the supposed end of his feud with Theory. Expect The All Mighty to have a strong run with the belt, racking up regular title defenses on RAW.

Quite a few superstars could ultimately dethrone Lashley for the United States Championship, but it may boil down to Triple H's choice. The likes of AJ Styles and Montez Ford are excellent choices. Even Montez Ford, if WWE pushes him as a singles star.

But, the title might eventually land with Finn Balor. He and the rest of The Judgment Day need a boost after another defeat at SummerSlam. A title could help elevate the group, while Damian Priest and a potential new member go after the Tag Team Titles. The Game is still a big fan of Balor.

#3 SmackDown Women's Champion: Ronda Rousey

While the match between Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam was pretty short, it did lead to a heel turn for The Baddest Woman on the Planet. She attacked Morgan and the referee after the bout, which saw her pinned while the champion tapped out.

Rousey has a legitimate gripe, which may lead her to tap into her nasty side. The next contest in this series could be pivotal, as a title change seems likely. Expect Ronda Rousey to lord over SmackDown as the dominant heel champion.

This would eventually lead to the eventual singles match between her and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. The latter turned babyface at SummerSlam, siding with Bianca Belair against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky.

#2 RAW Women's Champion: Rhea Ripley

The Eradicator will be coming for The EST of WWE

Rhea Ripley was supposed to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank before injuries got in the way. The Eradicator returned to WWE ahead of SummerSlam, and it's only a matter of time before she gets that title shot.

As mentioned above, The Judgment Day needs a boost. With Ripley being the X-factor of the group, she needs to win gold soon. She can have a dominant reign as RAW Women's Champion, while Finn Balor holds the United States Championship.

It would be interesting to see Bayley win the title from Belair so her faction can hold all the gold, but she is good enough to thrive without a belt. Rhea Ripley needs it more, even if it's just to affirm her physical superiority over the rest of the women's division.

#1 Undisputed WWE Universal Champion: Drew McIntyre

His time might be coming

Wait, what?! Drew McIntyre again? Yes. The explanation behind this is quite simple.

The aforementioned scenario where he defeats Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship can still play out. It would be around six months after The Scottish Warrior challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle.

McIntyre should absolutely dethrone Reigns in Cardiff, and it does seem possible. He deserves to celebrate a world title victory with the fans. In this case, it will be in his home country. This would be one hell of a statement from Triple H, signaling a new era for WWE.

Following his win over Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, The Tribal Chief is already set to cross two years as Universal Champion before Clash at the Castle. That monumental piece of WWE history remains intact, while Drew McIntyre can get the moment of a lifetime.

From that point on, anything can happen. The Scotsman goes on a run; Reigns wins the belts back, Theory cashes in, the possibilities are endless.

