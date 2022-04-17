Predicting the next holder of each title in WWE

WWE booked a few title changes at WrestleMania 38, but not much change came to SmackDown. Bianca Belair dethroned Becky Lynch for RAW Women's title. Sasha Banks & Naomi won a fatal four-way for the women's tag team titles. RK-Bro regained their championships.

Roman Reigns kept the Universal Championship and unified the WWE title with it. The Usos and Charlotte Flair also kept their belts, leaving the blue brand with little in terms of new champions.

The mid-card titles in WWE changed hands before The Show of Shows. Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship weeks before WrestleMania. Finn Balor also won the US title on the Road to WrestleMania.

However, several titles will switch hands with more than half of the year still to go. Here are predictions for the next holders of each title in WWE. The 24/7 Championship isn't included.

#6. What's next for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships?

Mercedes Varnado @SashaBanksWWE

That I’m taking it personal Believe this timeThat I’m taking it personal Believe this time That I’m taking it personal ⭐️ https://t.co/4LuSgUMSRy

Since Banks & Naomi just won the titles at 'Mania, they should hold it for a few months. Teams seem to be put together when feuds are needed so that the next champions could be almost any duo.

It'll likely be a duo of heels since the champs are faces. If Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley were heels, it would've been better to postpone the current feud.

If she isn't pursuing the RAW Women's title when she returns, Becky Lynch should go for the tag team belts. She hasn't won them yet and could form a threatening duo with Doudrop. They teamed up briefly on the Road to WrestleMania in multiple women’s matches.

Prediction for the next Women's Tag Team Champs: Becky Lynch and Doudrop.

#5. WWE will unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team titles at WrestleMania Backlash

Roman Reigns recently "sent" his cousins, The Usos, to RAW to claim the RAW Tag Team titles. Instead of facing RK-Bro, Jimmy & Jey triumphed over Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins. Riddle & Randy Orton then jumped to SmackDown to confront The Usos.

Since Orton & Riddle just won their championships back, they shouldn't drop it soon. However, seeing how WWE is pushing The Bloodline, that may not matter.

The two teams have already had singles matches against each other. RK-Bro also defeated Jimmy & Jey at Survivor Series last November. Because of that, and pushing The Bloodline as one of the most dominant factions in history, The Usos will unify the titles.

Prediction for the Unified Tag Team Champions: The Usos.

#4. What's the future for the Intercontinental and United States Championships?

Balor won the US Championship from Damien Priest.

Ricochet won the IC title a few weeks before WrestleMania. He should be given a decent run with the belt, possibly holding it until SummerSlam. It'll give the person who'll dethrone him some time to build up a worthy resume.

The two most likely stars to beat Ricochet would be Gunther and Ridge Holland. They're both bigger stars physically, and each man is new to the main roster. Since Holland has been on the main roster a little longer, he'll take the IC belt from Ricochet.

As for the US, the title seems like it's only a matter of time before Theory wins it from Finn Balor. Balor didn't have a match at The Show of Shows but has suffered many pins lately. He's been battling Theory over the last few months. It feels like it's all leading to the youngster beating The Prince for the mid-card title this year.

Prediction for next IC and US Champs: Holland (IC) and Theory (US).

#3. The RAW and SmackDown Women's titles are on different paths

Who will be next for the EST if Sonya Deville is unsuccessful against Belair?

The RAW Women's title has more viable challengers due to the depth of RAW. Sonya Deville will get the first crack at Belair, but she also mentioned a handful of potential challengers. Alexa Bliss hasn't been used consistently since her title feud with Flair last fall.

Bliss returned in therapy sessions but was only present for the Elimination Chamber Match. Rhea Ripley, however, has been featured every week. It seems like she might be turning heel soon. Whether through Money in the Bank or other means, Ripley will defeat the EST for the title.

The SmackDown Women's title is harder to predict. WWE has booked Flair to win most of her WrestleMania matches, including this year against Ronda Rousey. Rousey will get another shot at the Queen at WrestleMania Backlash. The division needs a reset, and Rousey has a dream match awaiting her with Shayna Baszler.

Prediction for the next RAW and SmackDown Women's Champs: Ripley (RAW) and Rousey (SmackDown).

#2. What is the fate of the WWE Championship after being unified at WrestleMania?

The American Nightmare returned to WWE when he was greatly needed.

WWE might keep Roman Reigns the Unified Champion until WM 39. There's a rumored match with the Rock that they want to book, but it doesn't need one or both titles.

RAW needs its champion. Unifying the tag team titles is fine because there aren't a lot of true teams on the roster. However, it's harder to do when it comes to individual belts.

Due to the story, he told in his first WWE promo in six years, Cody Rhodes has to be the one to win the WWE title from Reigns. It'd be a huge deal for Rhodes and his family. Beating Reigns would make him the biggest star he's ever been.

Prediction for the next WWE Champion: Cody Rhodes.

#1. The Universal Championship is well overdue for a change

Roman Reigns has held the Universal title for almost two years. He won it in the summer of 2020 during the pandemic. Since then, he hasn't been pinned. WWE has already made him one of the greatest champions in history.

The run doesn't need to continue piling on accolades. The rest of the roster is hungry for a chance to run with the ball. Some rumors have suggested that each brand will still have its major title.

Drew McIntyre has put Reigns over in their last two matches. If Reigns holds one or both of the titles until WM 39, WWE is in a tough spot. The Rock is a part-timer. SmackDown, however, needs some changes well before then. McIntyre deserves a chance to represent the blue brand as its major champion.

Prediction for the next Universal Champion: McIntyre.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Which title in WWE should change hands? The WWE Championship The SmackDown Women's Championship 53 votes so far