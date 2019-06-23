Predicting the performance of every match from WWE Stomping Grounds Match Card

Who will reign and deliver?

WWE decided to remove a famous show from the PPV schedule of 2019 and replace it with a new one that isn't connecting with the WWE Universe. The ticket sales of the show on Ticketmaster confirm that the WWE Universe is not really buying in the idea of a show with a not so compelling match card.

The fans haven't been compelled to buy tickets, and that speaks volumes about how the fans feel about the WWE product. The new show Stomping Grounds airs on TV today, but before it happens Wrestlevotes confirmed that the vibe within the company isn't positive. In all probability, most matches may under deliver. However, it would be a nice thing if we the fans are left in awe about the brilliance of WWE Creative when the show goes off the air.

With the performances in mind, let's try to grade every match from the match card and see who may deliver, be mediocre, or would exceed expectations.

#9 Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre

Same story or a better ending?

This story has been on for a long time, and while the two performers know how to go above and beyond to surpass expectations, it is a possibility that the two will still not be able to deliver a wonderful performance. The reason behind this is interference from Elias who would try to assist The Scottish Psychopath.

Despite the result going in Drew's favor and the storyline continuing beyond the show, the performance by performers would not be as compelling as it should be.

It would be nice if they proved it wrong, but going by how things have always been in the WWE this is definitely something that will happen.

Performance Grade: B+

