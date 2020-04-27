Predicting WWE's next set of Champions

How will WWE's line of champions look a few months from now?

WWE has entered a pretty unique period right now, producing live shows without an audience. The success of the two nights of WrestleMania has filled some hope amongst the WWE Universe that the company will be just fine.

The current crop of Champions is a pretty stellar list, including some stars who have held the titles for a while. Some of them only won their belts in the past month as well. Despite the varying lengths of their respective title reigns, every Champion is a reliable and important piece of the WWE puzzle.

It will be intriguing to see who will climb to the top of each mountain on RAW and SmackDown, especially with the strength of the likes of Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman among others.

This article will look at who might dethrone every current Champion in WWE.

#9 WWE Women's Tag Team Champions: The IIconics

The former champions could be back in the hunt.

There isn't exactly a whole lot of teams who are lined up to challenge Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at the moment, although they have done quite well to already have a couple of title defenses under their belts.

But aside from any possible thrown together duo, the Champions don't seem like losing their titles any time soon. Asuka may be headed for a push, while Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose aren't a duo anymore. The only other proper female tag team on the WWE roster is one that hasn't been seen in months.

The IIconics were last on WWE TV in November and there have been rumblings that they might be repackaged upon their return. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay have held the Women's Tag Team Championship before, with their reign actually ending at the hands of Bliss and Cross.

This would be a solid feud, one that would ideally kickstart this division.