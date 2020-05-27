Predicting all the WWE title holders walking into SummerSlam

The Biggest Party of the Summer

Money in the Bank has come and gone and there has already been one huge change regarding a major title in WWE. After Becky Lynch relinquished her title in order to be a mother, Asuka became the new RAW Women's Champion by virtue of her win at MITB. She's now embroiled in a feud with Nia Jax. Jax was the first one to confront the new Champion and she even attacked Asuka's friend Kairi Sane. Bayley still holds her SmackDown Women's Championship after defeating four challengers at WWE WrestleMania 36 and Tamina at MITB.

The Intercontinental Championship will have a new holder after Sami Zayn decided not to be a part of the empty-arena shows due to the COVID-19 situation. And not to be outdone, Apollo Crews wrested the United States Championship from Andrade on WWE RAW. The mid-card and tag team titles are the ones that are in the most flux year-round so they could feasibly change hands between now and August.

As for the top Champions on both brands, however, several were just crowned, so expect the likes of Drew McIntyre, Asuka, and possibly Braun Strowman to enter SummerSlam holding their titles. Here are my predictions for each Championship and who will hold it once the Biggest Part of the Summer comes to the forefront. The 24/7 Championship will not be included.

Women's Tag Team titles - Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Bliss and Cross are two-time Champions.

The state of tag teams in the women's division is diminishing by the week. Fire and Desire have officially disbanded and Asuka is now the RAW Women's Champion. Kairi Sane is still her friend/partner, so they could still technically be considered a viable tag team.

The IIconics have returned and immediately were thrust into a title match. They lost, and following the contest backstage, it appeared that there was a little dissension between the Aussie friends. Billie Kay slapped Peyton Royce but the two hugged it out.

Outside of the Champions and the IIconics, there aren't any established pairings. That could change between now and August. Stars like Carmella and Dana Brooke could attempt to win the titles once more. But since Bliss and Cross are one of the few remaining tag teams they will likely walk into the Biggest Party of the Summer as Champions.