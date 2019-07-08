Predictions for the six matches announced for WWE television this week (7/7/19)

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 580 // 08 Jul 2019, 05:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will be in six-man tag team action.

Six matches have been confirmed for Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, NXT, and NXT UK. No matches have been approved for 205 Live yet. Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, Andrade, Zelina Vega, the Street Profits, Shane McMahon, the Hunt, Dave Mastiff, Gallius, and Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch will be competing on this week's editions of Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, NXT, and NXT UK.

On NXT UK, there will be a six-man tag team match between two teams that have had issues with each other lately.

On NXT, there will be an NXT Tag Team Championship match between two of NXT's top tag teams.

On SmackDown Live, there will be a singles match between two former teammates and a singles match involving the Intercontinental Champion and a potential champion.

On Monday Night Raw, there will be a tag team match which consists of a mystery tag team partner and a mixed tag team match.

#6 NXT Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits (c.) vs. Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan (NXT)

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch got an opportunity at the NXT Tag Team Titles instead of the Forgotten Sons.

The Street Profits defeated Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, the Forgotten Sons, and the Undisputed Era in a fatal-four-way NXT Tag Team Championship ladder match to become NXT Tag Team Champions. Since then, they defeated the Forgotten Sons by disqualification after Jaxson Ryker interfered in the match. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch would then save the Street Profits from a beatdown from the Forgotten Sons.

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch already defeated Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong of the Undisputed Era on an episode of NXT in an upset victory to earn an opportunity at the NXT Tag Team Championships. While there is a lot of respect between these two tag teams, things will likely get aggressive in the ring as both tag teams have an explosive style.

Prediction: The Street Profits to defeat the Brit-Am Brusiers

1 / 6 NEXT