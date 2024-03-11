The biggest domino of pro wrestling free agency fell as Kazuchika Okada chose AEW over WWE. After an extremely successful run in New Japan Pro Wrestling, one of the best wrestlers in the world found a new home.

Instead of several big moves happening at the same time, pro wrestling free agency is usually staggered. CM Punk joined WWE in November, while a few former champions followed suit at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Another huge signing could make a splash at AEW's Big Business event in Boston, Massachusetts. Which promotion will make the next big move? Here is pro wrestling free agency news as of March 10, 2024.

#3. Free agency quick hits

NJPW's Tama Tonga and AEW's Santana are now free agents. Tama Tonga has been linked to WWE, while Santana could return to TNA/IMPACT or join Triple H's company if both sides are interested.

Stardom's Giulia, who has also been linked with WWE, becomes a free agent at the end of the month. After a successful run as MLW World Champion, Alexander Hammerstone officially signed with TNA Wrestling.

Since leaving MLW, Hammerstone has wrestled on many independent shows. His biggest spotlight since his MLW departure came against Josh Alexander at Hard to Kill and the rematch at Sacrifice.

#2. WWE returns

After two years away, Naomi came back to where her career began.

Both Andrade and Naomi returned to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble event. Naomi started her Rumble with Bayley while Andrade entered the men's match fourth.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion rejoined the blue brand while Andrade became a member of RAW. The former NXT Champion won his first match back over Apollo Crews, but he's been interacting with Dominik Mysterio.

In NXT, Shawn Spears emerged as the star behind the cryptic Japanese proverbs. He targeted Ridge Holland and could be set up for a bigger spotlight in NXT after leaving AEW.

#1. The Rainmaker is All Elite

Okada debuted and immediately turned heel by aligning with the Young Bucks.

After agreeing last November to join AEW once his NJPW commitments concluded, Will Ospreay officially joined the company at Revolution. Following a fantastic match with Konosuke Takeshita at the event, Ospreay will face Bryan Danielson at AEW's next PPV, Dynasty.

While The Aerial Assassin is a huge get for Tony Khan, he hasn't been the biggest addition so far in 2024. After months of speculation, Kazuchika Okada chose AEW and quickly aligned with the Young Bucks as a new version of the Elite.

Like former NJPW stars Ospreay and Jay White, The Rainmaker chose the familiarity of AEW rather than the unknown environment of WWE. Did he make the right decision? Only time will be able to tell if he did.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE