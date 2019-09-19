Pro Wrestling News: AEW star Joey Janela is robbed in Philadelphia

Pro wrestling, broken glass, and Philadelphia usually go hand in hand with one another. However, you hate to see it happen like this.

Good afternoon Philadelphia, Wrestling gear is bye, bye.... Bunkhouse Janela is BOLA....... pic.twitter.com/7lojpKPVPj — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) September 18, 2019

Earlier this afternoon, AEW star Joey Janela shared the above on Twitter. According to 'Wrestling's Bad Boy', his wrestling gear was also in his vehicle and was taken.

We've reached out to Janela on Twitter for comment and for more information on the incident.

A running theme

It's the second time in almost as many weeks that an AEW talent has been the victim of robbery. On September 3rd - just days after he won it at AEW's All Out PPV in Chicago, IL - Chris Jericho had his AEW World Championship Title stolen while dining at a Longhorn Steakhouse.

While this was originally thought to be a scripted plot twist for the company, it turned out that, nope, someone actually stole the belt. Fortunately, it was recovered by Tallahasse, FL police the next day and returned to the champion shortly thereafter.

Living the Bad Boy life

Joey Janela's 'Bad Boy' persona is merely one side of the wrestler's actual personality, it's one that seems to be following him out of the ring more frequently these days. Just a few days ago, Janela was involved in an incident with former WWE star Big Cass, which eventually led to Cass being detained (but not arrested) by police.

This was preceded by an altercation between Janela and Cass's partner, the former Enzo Amore, at a Blink-182 concert over two months ago. This led to a hilarious promo video for Janela's Cracker Barrell Triple Threat Match at All Out Janela had against Jimmy Havok and Darby Allin.

(warning - there's a bad word near the end of this video, in case you're at work or something)

Do you know anything?

If you know any information regarding the theft of Janela's ring gear, please contact the Philadelphia police immediately.

