Randy Orton and 3 other unlikely WWE Superstars who could challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Hollywood

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest star in the competitive world of sports entertainment today. For more than eight hundred days, The Tribal Chief has stood firmly at the summit of the WWE mountain, taking on all-comers in his historic title reign.

Given that he has defeated almost everyone there is to beat, there aren't many credible challengers left. Fortunately, WWE does seem to have a plan set in stone for the main event of WrestleMania Hollywood.

The Rock is rumored to be returning for a blockbuster showdown against Reigns, his real-life cousin. The Great One has also been discussed as a potential winner for the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Besides Rocky, fans have brought up Cody Rhodes and Bray Wyatt, two bright stars in their own right, as potential challengers for The Tribal Chief. However, this listicle focuses on those WWE Superstars whose names have not been heavily discussed on social media.

On that note, let's look at five unlikely stars who could challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Hollywood.

#4 Randy Orton makes a sensational comeback to WWE to face arch-nemesis Roman Reigns

Randy Orton and Roman Reigns have unfinished business

A couple of weeks ago, Fightful provided a disheartening update on Randy Orton's condition; who has been out of action with a back injury since May. There is no set timeline for Orton's return, and retirement is a real possibility. The status update automatically ruled out any potential plans for The Viper.

Before the RK-Bro veteran went down with an injury, he was embroiled in a high-stakes feud with The Bloodline. In his last televised appearance, Orton and Matt Riddle lost a title unification match to The Usos, owing to interference from Roman Reigns. The former RAW Tag Team Champions were ruthlessly beaten down as part of an attack to write The Apex Predator off television.

Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton was the rumored plan for SummerSlam 2022, but Orton's injury threw a major swerve, and Brock Lesnar faced Reigns at the Nashville event. Hence, the fourteen-time world champion has plenty of unfinished business and would want to pick up right where he left off upon his return.

Cowboy Bob Orton shot down rumors of his son's retirement and firmly believes that The Legend Killer will return soon. Hence, it may be too early to write the former WWE Champion off, as he could surprise us by showing up on the Road to WrestleMania. However, it is unlikely.

If Orton does make a miraculous recovery and returns well ahead of 'Mania, he should target The Head of the Table, leading to a blockbuster showdown at The Show of Shows.

#3 The All Mighty comes calling for The Tribal Chief

The current WWE Universal Champion is a dominant force inside the ring. Roman Reigns possesses cat-like agility, fantastic athleticism, tremendous power, and incredible tenacity. Bobby Lashley is one of the few men that can rival these attributes, making him one of the last remaining credible foes for The Bloodline leader.

Following his defeat to Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel, The All Mighty has transformed into a vicious, aggressive, and ruthless beast that only wants to hurt people. Mustafa Ali, Seth Rollins, and Austin Theory have felt his unforgiving wrath, and Lashley has grown more potent with each passing week.

WWE is likely building towards a rubber match between The Beast Incarnate and The All Mighty. If the match-up occurs before WrestleMania Hollywood, Lashley can turn his attention towards The Tribal Chief. He does have all the tools to dethrone Reigns, and his new-found attitude makes him more of a threat.

However, there aren't any clear indications of the veteran being groomed for a potential title match with the Undisputed Unified WWE Universal Champion. Lashley is working in the upper mid-card and may stick around until 'Mania. Furthermore, at this stage of his career, a monster push as a babyface challenger is unlikely, especially considering the wealth of new talent on the main roster.

#2 The Scottish Warrior finally gets his WrestleMania moment in front of a live crowd

Although Roman Reigns may be at the top of the food chain, Drew McIntyre is not far behind. When The Tribal Chief was on hiatus during the pandemic, McIntyre carried RAW on his shoulders, putting on clinics every night and entertaining fans at home when morale was at an all-time low.

Unfortunately, for the former Chosen One, his WrestleMania victory and days of glory came with no fans in attendance. Hence, the energy was largely missing during his WWE Championship reign. So McIntyre needs another massive win of that magnitude to have his actual crowning moment, which may happen at 'Mania.

There is also precedent for another rematch between Reigns and McIntyre. If it weren't for Solo Sikoa, The Scottish Warrior would've been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion today. For now, he has distanced himself from the world title picture but can re-enter the fray on the Road to WrestleMania.

However, McIntyre already had his chance against Roman Reigns, and he was unsuccessful. Although we will definitely see these two gladiators battle again, WrestleMania Hollywood may not be the location for another potential rematch.

#1 The Honorary Uce battles his Tribal Chief under the bright lights of WrestleMania

Sami Zayn may be the most talked about and beloved figure in WWE today. With his "Honorary Uce" gimmick, he has reinvented himself and worked his way up to the top of the card. His character's comedic appeal contrasts with the polar-opposite demeanors of his Bloodline stablemates.

Although Zayn has repeatedly proven his loyalty to Roman Reigns and his family, even betraying his best friend for them, he is unlikely to be a permanent member of The Bloodline. The rumor mill suggests that Sami Uso and Kevin Owens will battle The Usos at WrestleMania, heralding the inevitable removal of The Honorary Uce from the tribe he has loyally served.

Plans also call for the former Intercontinental Champion to face The Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber, but Zayn's fans will be hoping that this match is saved for The Grandest Stage of Them All. Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at 'Mania has the perfect "David vs. Goliath" feel and completes the narrative in the most effective way possible.

If WWE wants to create a top babyface, giving Zayn a monster push to the top of the men's division as a singles star and having him dethrone Reigns is the way to do it.

