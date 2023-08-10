Randy Orton and 4 other WWE stars we may not see until WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 will go down in Philadelphia next year. The Super Bowl of Sports Entertainment will emanate live from Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024. The card for Mania will start taking shape after the Royal Rumble next January.

Having said that, pro wrestling fans, in their unbridled passion for fantasy booking, are imagining all sorts of scenarios for matches, segments, and returns that may take place at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking of surprises, WWE just might pull off epic surprise returns at their biggest premium live event of the year. Some of the names you’re about to see on this list appeared at SummerSlam 2023. It is possible we may not see them again until WrestleMania 40.

#1. Randy Orton might stall his return until WrestleMania 40

Randy Orton was the biggest name rumored for SummerSlam 2023. The Viper was reportedly seen in Detroit ahead of the show but didn’t appear at the event itself, much to the disappointment of some members of the WWE Universe.

Orton has been advised against taking bumps yet allegedly remains adamant about a comeback. WWE might stall his return until WrestleMania 2024, similar to how the company booked Cody Rhodes for his illustrious comeback at WrestleMania 38.

#2. The Rock could show up in Philly for a big moment

The Rock hasn’t worked a WrestleMania premium live event since 2016 when he wrestled his last match to date against Erick Rowan at The Show of Shows. The Great One was, at one point, heavily rumored to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

It is possible The Rock could make his epic comeback at Lincoln Financial Field for the 40th edition of pro wrestling’s biggest event. The former WWE Champion could finally confront Grayson Waller for all the trash talk the arrogant Aussie has been giving him on social media lately.

#3. Brock Lesnar might return on the road to WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. The Beast Incarnate last wrestled at SummerSlam 2023. Lesnar put over Cody Rhodes in an unscripted moment that popped the Detroit crowd big time at Ford Field.

Brock Lesnar’s current contract reportedly has five matches on it. He has already exhausted three of those matches against Cody Rhodes. The final two might take place at Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, respectively, next year.

#4. Steve Austin could have another match at the big show

The Rattlesnake made his triumphant return for a rare match at WrestleMania 38. Austin main-evented Night 1 against Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match. That was his first bout in 19 years – having originally had his sendoff match against The Rock at WrestleMania 19.

Austin and WWE are reportedly interested in another segment for the Hall of Famer. Reports in the past couple of months have indicated that The Rattlesnake is down for a program with Grayson Waller. The program itself could happen at WrestleMania 40.

#5. Ronda Rousey may still have another big match waiting for her

Ronda Rousey lost to Shayna Baszler in a poorly-received MMA Rules match at SummerSlam 2023. The Baddest Woman on the Planet apparently said goodbye to the WWE Universe after the August 5th premium live event.

Veteran journalist Bill Apter, however, is of the opinion that the former UFC Champion might not be done with WWE. It is possible Ronda could have her farewell match on the stage where she had her first WWE match back in 2018.

