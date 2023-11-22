Randy Orton to bring back iconic theme song after 13 years at WWE Survivor Series WarGames? Exploring the potential

Randy Orton is currently one of the hottest topics in the pro wrestling world. Survivor Series 2023 will mark the first time The Viper makes his much-anticipated return to WWE television after 18 months.

Fans are on the edge of their seats to give him one of the loudest pops at his entrance at Allstate Arena. There has been speculation that Orton could bring back his iconic theme song "It's New Day" after 13 years.

It all stemmed from Cody Rhodes mentioning that he and Randy Orton have a "legacy" with each other. Legacy was an iconic faction that consisted of Orton, Rhodes, and Ted DiBiase.

"Its New Day" was the theme song the faction used back then. However, the possibility of The Apex Predator returning with this is relatively low. Orton has established himself as a top star, and "Voices" is a hallmark of his esteemed career.

"Voices" is the theme song with which The Viper has achieved much success in his career, and it embodies his legacy in WWE. Therefore, fans can expect him to return with his current theme song at the Survivor Series.

Possible opponents Randy Orton could feud with after his return

November 25 will be the day when the WWE Universe will get a glimpse of Randy Orton after almost two years. He will battle in the Men's WarGames match at the Survivor Series this Saturday.

However, one question has been lingering in the minds of fans: who would be on the receiving end of an RKO after all is said and done? There have been quite a few rumors that WWE is planning to bring back Orton's heel persona.

There's a very good possibility that The Viper will turn on one of his teammates after the match, which would herald his first feud in WWE after his comeback. The two names speculated right now are Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

Randy Orton has a history with Jey Uso, as he was the one who injured the former World Champion and sent him on hiatus. Therefore, Apex Predator could hunt down his former nemesis to exact vengeance.

The former Bloodline member was wrapped in trepidation this week on RAW when Cody announced Orton as the fifth member. Jey Uso might have sensed that The Viper might prey upon him due to what he and The Bloodline did to him.

On the other hand, Randy Orton could also begin a feud with Cody Rhodes, as it could give rise to some enthralling things, given their history. Moreover, it will help The American Nightmare's journey to WrestleMania 40.

