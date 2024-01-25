Randy Orton to finally RKO Rhea Ripley soon? Analyzing when and how it could happen

Rhea Ripley has been fearless in confronting whoever stood in her path, including many in WWE's men's division. When Randy Orton returned and went up against The Judgment Day at Survivor Series, fans were convinced The Eradicator would soon be on the receiving end of his signature move - the RKO.

The Viper is known for his brash in-ring tactics and for attacking whoever gets in his way. Over the years, many in the women's division have also ended up getting RKO'd. The SmackDown star is gearing up for a Fatal 4-Way at Royal Rumble in a bid to get his hands on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The highlight of the Premium Live Event is the classic 30-man Battle Royal. Despite the men's and women's divisions having separate matches, WWE has switched things up in the past. Beth Phoenix, Chyna, Kharma, and Nia Jax have been surprise entrants in the men's match. Jax was unlucky to have been in the ring with The Viper and was ultimately hit with the RKO.

Orton and Ripley had a staredown on an edition of RAW in December 2023. That segment alone seemed enough to establish a rivalry between the two dominant personas. With Rhea Ripley's unflinching ability to stand opposite any talent, irrespective of gender, height, or weight, she could find herself in the men's match at the event. Randy Orton, too, might pull double duty as a surprise entrant in the battle royal.

If this happens, The Viper would have sufficient ammunition to RKO the Women's World Champion. However, The Eradicator's strength is not to be taken lightly, as Randy Orton also needs to be cautious and not find himself getting slammed with the Riptide instead.

Last week on RAW, Becky Lynch confronted the Women's World Champion. The Man announced her participation in the Royal Rumble match and looks forward to regaining the top spot at WrestleMania 40.

Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day seem to have unwanted tension brewing

The Judgment Day was proud to proclaim themselves as a faction without a leader as everyone was equal. Things went awry when the group started squabbling backstage on numerous occasions following title and match losses.

While Rhea Ripley was considered the undeclared leader of the group for advising them on their feuds, Damian Priest seemed to think otherwise. The argument eventually died down, and things went back to normal.

In a backstage segment last week on RAW, Ripley applauded Dominik Mysterio's win over The Miz and took a dig at Priest for his inability to deal with Drew McIntyre. Both argued with heated exchanges, and Priest cited that the Women's World Champion got a 'big head' after being featured on the WWE 2K24 game cover.

Currently, all members of the group are champions, barring Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. Rhea Ripley has been hyping up Damian Priest and advising him on the best time to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

It is only a matter of time before that happens, but it remains to be seen whether The Eradicator will have played a hand in that decision.

