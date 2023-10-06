Randy Orton returning as a heel to confront a top WWE Superstar after title match at Fastlane 2023? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton has been out of action since he and Matt Riddle lost the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos in May last year.

The 43-year-old stalwart then took a hiatus to go under the knife to repair a career-threatening back injury. But will The Viper finally make his much-awaited return at Fastlane this Saturday?

Last month, Orton was spotted outside the performance center, which fueled speculation of his imminent return. Latest reports have also indicated that the company has started mapping out the creative for The Apex Predator. If Randy Orton does show up at Fastlane, there's a strong chance he might confront Jey Uso. Before his injury hiatus, The Legend Killer was embroiled in a feud with The Bloodline.

The "Main Event" Jey Uso might be a changed man, but Randy Orton still has unfinished business with Roman Reigns and his cousins. With Jey portraying a babyface persona now, Orton could return as a heel to stare daggers through his former rival.

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes are set to challenge The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles this Saturday. With the numbers game likely to play a factor in the bout, it is unlikely that fans will witness a title change at the Premium Live Event.

The American Nightmare has been rumored to kickstart a feud with Drew McIntyre soon. It looks like the company could finally pull the trigger on it after Fastlane. Meanwhile, Jey Uso might have a threat lurking around, and his name is Randy Orton.

Will the scenario come to fruition? Only time will tell.

Nix Jax recently sent a message to Randy Orton amid his WWE absence

Nia Jax, who shockingly returned to WWE as a monstrous heel, recently reacted to Kim Orton's Instagram post.

Jax and Orton shared a memorable moment at Royal Rumble four years ago. That night, The Viper RKO'd The Irresistible Force before eliminating her from the men's match.

Recently, Kim Orton took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of the married couple hanging out in the woods. Nia Jax quickly took notice of it and showered love for the couple:

"Love you guys ❤️," Jax commented.

After decimating the entire RAW women's locker room, Nia Jax got a taste of her medicine after Rhea Ripley laid her out this past Monday night. It's only a matter of time before the two women slug it out for the Women's World Championship soon.