Randy Orton's potential WWE return could set up a huge match if 38-year-old star joins The Judgment Day 

Randy Orton might be on his way back to WWE television soon after recently being spotted entering the Performance Center. The Viper has been out of action with a back issue since May 2022.

RAW is the likely destination of Orton's comeback, as he was a regular on Monday nights before going on hiatus. Given his immense popularity, the WWE legend will likely return as a babyface, which would add to the red brand's stacked line-up of main event heroes.

Seth Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn are all in a war against The Judgment Day. Drew McIntyre looks set to turn heel, though, which could open up some space for Randy Orton.

The 38-year-old might even join The Judgment Day after refusing to stop them from attacking Uso this week. McIntyre and JD McDonagh would make them the single most dominant faction in WWE while setting up a blockbuster five-on-five elimination match at Survivor Series 2023.

Orton could join Rhodes, Zayn, Owens, and Main Event Jey to form a dream team against Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Drew McIntyre. It also helps that The Viper is a three-time sole survivor and has earned the nickname Mr. Survivor Series.

This would be the perfect culmination of The Judgment Day's feuds with various babyfaces and their overall story arc as the top heels on RAW. Randy Orton will likely relish the chance to end their dominance.

Rhea Ripley would love to face Randy Orton in a WWE ring

Orton could branch out into a separate feud with The Judgment Day following his return. He could face every member of the villainous group, including Rhea Ripley.

The Women's World Champion is interested in a potential one-on-one match against The Viper. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, Ripley acknowledged that WWE fans wanted The Viper to return and RKO her:

"There's one more person that everyone keeps throwing at me, and that's Randy Orton. They want Randy to come back so that I could get RKO'd because I keep sticking my business in the men's business. 'Rhea Ripley keeps hitting the men. They can't hit her back.' They can hit me back. They just choose not to," said Ripley.

It remains to be seen if Orton finally gives The Eradicator her comeuppance for attacking male superstars. He doesn't shy away from RKO'ing women.

Are you excited for Randy Orton's potential WWE return? Let us know how he should be booked in the comments section below.

