Ranking all 5 WWE Superstar returns this week

This week, the WWE Universe witnessed a host of big names return to RAW and SmackDown.

On the November 29 edition of RAW, Edge made his highly anticipated return to the squared circle. He was last seen in action at WWE Crown Jewel.

While his return was promoted by WWE, in an unanticipated twist, The Miz and his wife Maryse also returned, interfering Edge's in-ring segment.

Similarly, on the December 3 episode of SmackDown, Brock Lesnar made his comeback while Kofi Kingston's unexpected return caught many by surprise.

In this article, we rank the returns of all five WWE superstars this week.

#5. WWE Superstar – Maryse

This week, WWE Superstar Maryse made her unexpected return to RAW.

Maryse accompanied The Miz, her husband, as they interfered with Edge's in-ring segment. This resulted in tensions between Edge and The Miz, which, in the coming weeks, could see a rivalry develop between the two.

It's reported that Maryse is back in WWE for a full-time role. In another interesting development, Edge's real-life wife Beth Phoenix recently announced her departure as a commentator on WWE NXT 2.0. The Hall of Famer will be on the broadcast team for the last time this Sunday at NXT WarGames.

The Glamazon shared the announcement in this Twitter post:

While Beth will not be on NXT, she is not leaving WWE for good, which means an in-ring return could be on her radar.

If this happens, we could, in the future, see a Mixed Tag-Team Match pitting Edge and Beth against The Miz and Maryse.

There's also the possibility of Beth and Maryse locking horns in a singles competition, which would undoubtedly be a treat for fans.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh