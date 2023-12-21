Ranking the best 6 WWE champions in 2023

WWE in 2023 gave fans a list of dream matches, rivalries and new champions. Randy Orton returned, CM Punk stepped foot in a WWE arena after almost a decade and there was much more the company had to offer.

With the year coming to a close and WWE serving a few blockbuster matches, title changes and feuds, let's dive into the 6 champions that stood out:

#6. IYO SKY

IYO SKY's rapport with the WWE Universe was manifold after she won the Money in the Bank briefcase. The 33-year old returned at SummerSlam 2022 along with Dakota Kai and Bayley, to form Damage CTRL.

The trio were hell bent on taking down whoever came in their path. At the Biggest Event of Summer this year, IYO seized the opportunity and cashed in her MITB briefcase to win her first and current reign as the WWE Women's Champion.

The high-flyer captivated hearts with her quirky persona. Her impressive and daring in-ring moves have pushed her to become a fan favorite despite her stable being heel. IYO has the charisma and presence of what it takes to be a titleholder in WWE.

Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair have attempted to take the title away from her but SKY's wrestling agility led her to always be one step ahead of her opponents.

#5. Dominik Mysterio

2023 was definitely Dominik Mysterio's year. From a massive change in his wrestling character, to new allies, and having the most number of matches in WWE, the young Mysterio carved a name for himself.

The second generation star skipped NXT when deciding to take up a career in the business his father and Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio is associated with. Given how Judgment Day cited their dominance across all brands and titles, Dominik Mysterio took it a step further by winning the NXT North American Championship, his first singles title in the company.

When he debuted in 2020, The Mysterios became an iconic tag team, soon becoming the only father-son duo to win the tag team titles. In July 2023, Dominik defeated Wes Lee to win the NXT championship, but dropped it later to Trick Williams at No Mercy, and won the title back again a couple of days later.

While his reign was not so prominent or lengthy as the other titleholders, Dominik Mysterio's legacy with it set him in a league of his own, and paving the way for a main roster title.

#4. Gunther

Ever since June 10, 2022, Gunther has out shone his spot in the main roster with the Intercontinental Championship around his waist. The WWE star's in ring chops and hits are enough to make his opponents quiver.

From putting his title on the line against the likes of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39 to The Miz and Chad Gable on RAW and a number of other stars with a quest for gold, the IC Champion stood on top with a sardonic grin.

With his reign in full effect, many believe it brought back prestige to the championship. More so, the Austrian's ability to demonstrate why he is the champion never ceases to keep the wrestling world in awe.

Gunther surpassed Honky Tonk Man's reign, of being Intercontinental Champion for 559 days and counting.

#3. Seth Rollins

Dubbed the 'Workhorse Champion', Seth Rollins put his best foot forward to keep up to the name.

The Visionary defeated AJ Styles in the final round of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament at Night of Champions. Seth Rollins was already considered the face of the company and more so with RAW, for his association with the brand. With Roman Reigns being the undisputed champion and WWE not having any plans to dethrone him anytime soon, a clash between the two mega stars would be rendered useless.

Rollins fought hard every week to be the best the company has to offer with his many notable feuds and matches. While he did hold the championship on a technicality a few years ago when the WWE Championship was dissolved, with the World Heavyweight Championship, this is Rollins' inaugural run as the sole titleholder of the latter.

Seth Rollins has made a few enemies along the way, and Drew McIntyre is currently vying for the title. Additionally, his feud with CM Punk paves the way for a mega title match at WrestleMania 40.

#2. Rhea Ripley

One of the most fierce competitors in the women's division and in the ring, Rhea Ripley cemented her place in WWE. She won the 2023 Royal Rumble Match entering at #1 and proceeded to challenge Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The title was later modified to the Women's World Championship in association with the RAW brand.

The Eradicator's alliance with The Judgment Day enabled her to hone her leadership skills and becoming a vital member of the women's locker room. Ripley defended her title against Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Zelina Vega and more. It seems WWE is setting up a massive feud for the women's champion with Becky Lynch on the other side of the ring.

Within a span of two years on the main roster, Rhea Ripley is one of the most sought after stars and hopefully her title reign continues to an extensive record.

#1. Roman Reigns

The Tribal Chief was not present for a majority of the year but managed to defend his title at important events. At Money in the Bank, The Usos squared off against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa after their explosive disbanding at Night of Champions.

Many in WWE considered Reigns to have star power way before his rise to stardom. His demeanor and persona impressed everyone backstage during his time on Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW).

Roman Reigns competed in nearly 7 matches at premium live events throughout the year. His new part time schedule enables him to show up for critical events and shows. After winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania last year, Reigns has been elevated to a point where a regular title defense will fail to showcase his dominance and the aura that surrounds his reign.

However, his absence from WWE television may have proven to be successful with no shortage of potential challengers gearing up for his return defense.

Which WWE champion was your all time favorite in 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.