Ranking Cesaro's WWE Tag Team partners

Throughout his professional wrestling career, Cesaro has become known as somewhat of a Tag Team Specialist. The King of Swing has become a 7-time WWE Tag Team Champion, as well as a 2-time ROH World Tag Team Champion and a 2-time CZW World Tag Team Champion.

This mammoth achievement by Cesaro has been accomplished with various Tag Team partners throughout the Swiss Cyborg's career.

But, some Tag Team partners left a greater lasting impact than others. Here, we rank the Tag Team partners that Cesaro has teamed up with throughout his professional wrestling career.

#5. Cesaro and Jack Swagger (The Real Americans)

Zeb Colter brought together Jack Swagger and Cesaro, the team known as "The Real Americans"

The Real Americans were the team of Cesaro and Jack Swagger, formed by Zeb Colter in the Summer of 2013. During that period of time, Zeb Colter was a manager which shared his advocation of anti-illegal immigration beliefs. Along with his client, Jack Swagger, they would develop the catchphrase "We... the people!" and refer to Jack Swagger as a "Real American".

Whilst Swagger was out of action with a hand injury in 2013, Colter would turn his attention to Cesaro. Despite being from the European country of Switzerland, Cesaro adopted Zeb Colter's xenophobic rhetoric. Colter would additionally dub Cesaro as a "Real American" as the Swiss Superman had entered the country legally.

Once Jack Swagger returned to action, he and Cesaro would regularly team up and be known as "The Real Americans". The Real Americans would challenge for the WWE Tag Team Championships on several occasions, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

After failing once again to capture the WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania XXX, Jack Swagger would attack Cesaro, putting him in the Patriot Lock. But, this was broken up by Zeb Colter who attempted to persuade his clients to reconcile. However, Cesaro would now attack Jack Swagger, putting the original "Real American" in the Cesaro-Swing, effectively ending The Real Americans tag team partnership.

Later that night Cesaro would win the inaugural Andre the Giant memorial battle royal. This lead to Cesaro denouncing Zeb Colter and Jack Swagger the following night on Raw as the Swiss Superman became a "Paul Heyman Guy", ending any relationship between Cesaro, Colter and Swagger.