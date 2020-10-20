From controversial booking decisions to Alexa Bliss and The Fiend's interesting arc throughout the night, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

If there was one word to describe this particular episode, it would be reactionary. Last night's show comprised of equally good and bad booking decisions, but it didn't feel boring because, on WWE's part, the purpose of making these impromptu decisions was to draw a reaction out of their audience and generate a lot of conversation on social media.

Let us know what you thought about this particular episode in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (October 19, 2020).

#5: AJ Styles introduced his 7ft 3in bodyguard, Big Jordan, on WWE RAW

Told you tonight was gonna be BIG... Welcome back to the #phenomenal era of Monday Night #WWERaw!! pic.twitter.com/uBsf7a1Zip — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) October 20, 2020

Rumors circulating before this week's WWE RAW indicated that AJ Styles was going to be paired with Jordan Omogbehin, who recently gained some fame as the bouncer on Shane McMahon's RAW Underground.

The rumors came true when The Phenomenal One was flanked by the tallest giant in WWE today. But nobody was prepared for how effective Jordan would be as AJ's bodyguard. Jordan's looming presence became apparent when he intimidated Matt Riddle during the latter's match against AJ Styles.

Styles vs. Riddle featured solid in-ring action, but thanks to Big Jordan's distraction from outside, The Phenomenal One was able to pick up a victory against The Original Bro.

In WWE's pandemic era, Styles was also paired with Joseph Parks (TNA's Abyss) over on SmackDown. Parks managed to effectively portray a gentle giant's role, while Jordan Omogbehin is the exact opposite in that regard.

To say this was a HUGE win for @AJStylesOrg would be an understatement. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/q9FyGwHRc0 — WWE (@WWE) October 20, 2020

The Phenomenal One has accomplished a lot over the years, but Big Jordan's presence could be the catalyst that propels AJ Styles back into the WWE title scene.