Welcome to this week's edition of WWE RAW Preview. It's the second episode of the month, and we look at the immediate fallout from last week as the company tries to end the year with a bang.

Last week's RAW was certainly exciting and happening, and we expect a full continuation of that this week as three high-profile matches have already been advertised.

From title feuds to grudge matches, this episode will feature some crucial points for several storylines as 2022 comes to an end and 2023 begins. Here's what you have to look forward to this week!

#5. Alexa Bliss takes on Bayley in a RAW Women's title #1 contender's match

Bayley scored an impressive victory last week over Rhea Ripley and Asuka. In the main event, Alexa Bliss got a big win over Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross.

The mini-tournament set up a #1 contender's bout for this week as Alexa Bliss takes on The Role Model. Bliss, a nine-time Champion, is the favorite heading into this one, and Bray Wyatt's Firefly Logo has had a noticeable impact on her - one that only viewers can see.

A big character change has also been teased, so don't be surprised to see Becky Lynch costing Bayley to continue their feud, while Alexa Bliss wins and has a major heel turn, one that has been coming for a while now.

#4. Will Dolph Ziggler be able to make a statement against Austin Theory?

Austin Theory and Dolph Ziggler have crossed paths before. However, last week on RAW, when Theory was facing Mustafa Ali, Dolph Ziggler interfered and turned the bout into a DQ win for the champion.

Post-match, Ziggler was attacked by Theory. While no match has been made official as of this writing, don't be surprised to see Theory destroy the WWE legend in their upcoming match.

#3. What's next for The Judgment Day?

Dominik Mysterio made a big statement last week.

Survivor Series: WarGames wasn't a good night for The Judgment Day as all four members were on the losing end of their matches. They have been slowly making a comeback, with Dominik Mysterio gradually shifting into being one of the more important members while Damian Priest has seemingly taken a back seat.

Last week, Dominik got a boost in confidence as he defeated former champion Akira Tozawa. Given that we also saw a tease between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch last week, we will likely see a follow-up to how the faction makes its comeback.

#2. Candice LeRae looks to take out a Damage CTRL member

Candice LeRae is on a mission for revenge

Damage CTRL took Candice LeRae out for a month, which meant that her return has seen her focused on one thing - revenge.

She has a win over one-half of the women's tag team champions, Dakota Kai, and this week on RAW, she will face the more prolific and experienced IYO SKY.

Will LeRae have anybody by her side? Or will she have to go at it herself while Bayley and Dakota Kai stand at ringside? It will be interesting to see if LeRae gets a measure of revenge on the master of the sky.

#1. Seth Rollins takes on Bobby Lashley in a crucial US Title #1 contender's match

Will Lashley get his retribution or will The Visionary get the better of the All Mighty?

Last week, there was a war of words on RAW between The All Mighty Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins. The Visionary made a stinging comment towards Lashley, telling him that Brock Lesnar had the career he wished he would have had.

While that line was an obvious hint at Lashley vs. Lesnar 3, it also set up an all-important clash between them for this week.

As a result, we will see Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley square off again - this time, the winner will get a shot at United States Champion Austin Theory. Who will walk out victorious on RAW?

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes