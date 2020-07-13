Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview! It's a stacked episode as we're set to conclude the build to The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. WWE will be going all out in this episode of RAW as we will have title matches, grudge matches, rematches, and more.

It may not be the most stacked Extreme Rules card we've seen in recent years, but WWE is ensuring that the build-up to it ends with a bang. Without going much further, let's start off with what could possibly be the match of the night!

#5. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins face off in a WrestleMania 36 rematch on RAW

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins will go at it again.

One of the marquee matches on this stacked edition of Monday Night RAW will see Kevin Owens face Seth Rollins in a WrestleMania 36 rematch. When they last shared the ring at WrestleMania, it was a grudge rivalry that was built over four months involving multiple other Superstars such as The AoP, Murphy, Samoa Joe, and even The Viking Raiders.

Ultimately, it all started and began with these two men and they battled it out in an incredible match where Kevin Owens won. He hosted Seth Rollins recently, but he hasn't been in a rivalry with him.

It's Rey Mysterio who declared that he'll face Seth Rollins in an "eye for an eye" match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules this Sunday. Before a grueling war against the WWE legend, Seth Rollins will face Kevin Owens in a rematch from WrestleMania 36.

Will he manage to get one over his old rival? Or will Murphy and possibly Austin Theory show up to play the spoils? Either way, we anticipate that there's going to be a lot more than one person involved in the mix on RAW.