RAW Preview: Injured star wrestling in big stipulation match, Reigns to have huge segment

It's going to be an interesting episode

So it's the first episode of RAW in July! It's a new month and that hopefully means new, fresh and exciting episodes. Last week's episode of RAW undoubtedly ranked among the very best of the year.

Following a surprisingly pleasant WWE Stomping Grounds PPV, WWE really had to make it count and to their credit, they absolutely did. The biggest headlines coming out of RAW, of course, was The Undertaker returning to save his old rival Roman Reigns against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

Another major headline was the fact that Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins will be teaming up to take on Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans at WWE Extreme Rules 2019. It's also a "Winner takes all" match, so if one of them loses their title...both of them lose their title.

The Usos also defeated The Revival as part of an elimination match, while a lot more went down in the main event. Here is what you need to look forward to on RAW this week!

#6. Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley compete in a "Falls Count Anywhere" match

Braun Strowman is reportedly injured

So in case you didn't know, there are rumours circulating that Braun Strowman is injured right now but is working through the injury anyway. It's impressive if you think of it, because Strowman has faced The Almighty Bobby Lashley both in an arm wrestling contest as well as a tug of war (which he won).

Tonight, the two compete in a behemoth falls count anywhere match. The two titans will go at it in what should be an exciting bout, but if Lashley has heard about Strowman's injury, then it won't be too surprising to see him exploit it.

Usually we'd favour the Monster Among Men, but knowing that he might be injured, we've got to give this one to Lashley.

