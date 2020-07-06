RAW Preview: Two Champions to clash in the middle of the ring, Big return from a WWE star?

Could Randy Orton take out yet another legend on this week's episode of RAW?

A major Champion vs. Champion match has officially been announced for RAW as well.

What does the Monday Night Messiah have planned for us?

It's time for yet another edition of RAW on the road to Extreme Rules. Well, if you've been following our news coverage here at Sportskeeda, you probably know that the name of the pay-per-view has been changed as well, and it's now entitled The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

Not a lot has been advertised for RAW, and therefore, it makes one wonder if the show will indeed be filled with surprises. If you'd like a list of potential surprises that may occur on the show, check the following out.

I had a tougher time than usual putting this week's RAW preview together because of the lack of information available, but I do believe that the following should suffice.

#5 Two current Champions will clash on WWE RAW

WWE have since posted another graphic for the match, with Kairi Sane removed. pic.twitter.com/t6oJcUbno4 — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 5, 2020

Asuka will go up against Bayley on RAW in a Champion vs. Champion match, from the way things are looking at the moment. Kairi Sane was initially scheduled to be in Asuka's corner, but the graphic was soon changed because we may have seen the last of Sane on RAW. Kairi Sane will be heading back to Japan, as the following tweet indicates.

Kairi Sane is returning to Japan per the Observer.



Her contract has lapsed. The expectation was apparently to have a career ending match in the build to the Summerslam title match for Asuka.



I'll have very fond memories of her time with the #WWE, particularly her #NXT run. pic.twitter.com/4k4YZDPJbA — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) July 3, 2020

Coming back to the match at hand, listen, the two women are going to tear it up on RAW because both Asuka and Bayley are exceptional workers who can tear down the house when they have a chance to showcase their talent in the ring. Sasha Banks is sure to be in the ringside area, presumably to make sure that neither woman gets pinned and both of them look strong heading into Extreme Rules.

One wonders if Nikki Cross could show up on RAW on attack Bayley to build up to the big match that's coming our way at Extreme Rules.

