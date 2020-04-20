×
RAW Preview- WWE veteran returns for a possible final match, Heel duo to finally split?

  • Could we see the end of a very interesting duo on RAW?
  • How will Drew McIntyre respond after Seth Rollins' attack last week?
Riju Dasgupta
Modified 20 Apr 2020

This week
This week's edition of RAW could certainly be quite interesting

While RAW wasn't necessarily the worst show in the world last week, SmackDown proved that when WWE wants to, they can really up the ante. It was one of the best episodes that WWE has put together in a while.

So, it's time to preview this week's episode of RAW to see if the company can keep the ball rolling with another strong episode. All the components are in place and despite the string of WWE releases recently, it is still a very stacked roster of WWE talents indeed, I guess.

So, with that said, I bring you this week's RAW preview for your reading pleasure and invite you to chime in with your thoughts and opinions in the comments below. I would love to hear what you have to say about the show this week.

#5 MVP returns to put over a younger superstar?

I think that it is amply clear at this point that a roster that cannot accommodate Gallows and Anderson may not necessarily have a spot for MVP. And that this match with Apollo Crews is just a way for him to go out in a big way, after putting the younger Superstar over during their match. MVP is in fantastic shape even now but he is reaching the sunset of his career and this could potentially be his final match in the company, I fear.

Yes, Apollo Crews is being given a renewed push on RAW and this may potentially be his chance to break out and remind the world exactly what he is capable of doing once the bell actually rings. Very few people can move the way he does and this current push is definitely warranted.

This match may not steal the show but should be fun to watch.

Published 20 Apr 2020
WWE Raw Drew McIntyre Seth Rollins Who is the WWE Champion WWE Championship WWE United States Championship
