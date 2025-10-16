RAW star to retire John Cena, Damian Priest introduces his girlfriend, Big Heel turn? 5 Bold predictions for WWE for the remainder of 2025

We are just a few months away from the end of 2025, and the WWE Universe has already seen massive surprises. One of the major shocks was on the RAW after Crown Jewel 2025, where The Vision imploded as Bron Breakker attacked Seth Rollins and turned on him.In this article, we will be making five bold predictions for WWE for the remainder of 2025.#5. Roman Reigns turns heelAfter betrayal by Solo Sikoa last year, Roman Reigns turned into a babyface star on SmackDown. Following this, The OTC regained the Ula Fala around his neck, but with the latest development, it's evident that he is no longer a pure babyface.The Original Tribal Chief is playing the tweener character and slowly inclining toward becoming a heel again. With the increasing conflicts within the OG Bloodline, the Head of the Table might turn heel before the end of 2025 and revert to his pandemic-era character.#4. CM Punk becomes the WWE World Heavyweight ChampionWrestling Thread @WrestleThreadLINKWill CM Punk be world champion by the end of this year?CM Punk defeated LA Knight and Jey Uso in a triple threat match on the RAW after Crown Jewel and emerged as the no. 1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. Considering that Seth Rollins is injured in real life, it's highly likely that he will either relinquish his title or suffer a loss in his next title showdown.In both scenarios, the Second City Saint has the highest chance of being crowned the next World Champion before the end of 2025.#3. Randy Orton finally turns heel on Cody RhodesWWE has teased Randy Orton's heel turn on multiple occasions, but it has yet to unfold. The Legend Killer and the American Nightmare locked horns at Night of Champions 2025, where Rhodes defeated Orton to become the King of the Ring this year.With Cody still the Undisputed WWE Champion, fans might finally witness the character switch of Orton in 2025 when he turns heel and challenges Rhodes in a title bout. A feud between these two real-life friends will be intriguing to watch.#2. Bron Breakker retires John CenaJohn Cena will compete in his final match on December 13, 2025, in the Capital One Arena, Washington, DC, at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Franchise Player's final opponent is yet to be official, but with the recent development, Bron Breakker seemingly holds a big chance.The new Big Dog of WWE was the first one to turn against Seth Rollins on RAW and betray him. This shows that Triple H was trying to put Breakker in the main spotlight, and it won't be a surprise if he locks horns against Cena at SNME and retires him in the final match.A match like this will be a torch-passing moment and establish Breakker as a stronger star in the main roster.#1. Damian Priest and Lola Vice become the power couple on WWE SmackDownDamian Priest and Lola Vice are in a relationship in real life. However, Lola is currently part of the NXT brand, but with the storyline of Aleister Black and Zelina Vega against Priest, Vice might soon arrive on the blue brand.Another bold prediction could be that the rest of 2025 might witness Damian and Lola becoming the new power couple on the blue brand. With this, the company can create an exciting storyline for the former Judgment Day member on WWE SmackDown.