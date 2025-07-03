RAW star to walk away from WWE for a while after being denied a title shot at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility 

A WWE Superstar from RAW might walk away from the company after being denied a title shot at SummerSlam. Jey Uso lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther on the June 9 episode of the Monday Night Show. He didn't even get a rematch, and before he could ask for one, Hall of Famer Goldberg returned and challenged Gunther for the title at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Jey Uso instead was put in the King of the Ring Tournament, where he won the first-round Fatal Four-Way match but lost the semifinal to Cody Rhodes. This marked the end of Jey's pursuit of a title shot at SummerSlam. It was also rumored that his run as a singles star was nearly over, and he might soon reunite with his brother, Jimmy Uso, making him a tag team competitor again.

Amidst all this, Jey could walk away from WWE if he's denied another shot at the title at SummerSlam. Gunther is expected to retain the World Heavyweight Championship at SNME. His next opponent hasn't been decided yet, and Jey Uso can ask the RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, for a rematch. However, if The Yeet Master is denied the title shot, he might walk away in frustration from the company.

His father, Rikishi, is also upset with his son's booking in the promotion. He criticized the WWE creative team for Jey Uso's booking in the company.

This week on RAW, Jey Uso appeared in the main event and took out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed with a steel chair while they were attacking Sami Zayn and Penta. Most likely, The Yeet Master will face either of them in a one-on-one match on RAW next week.

Former WWE employee says the company shouldn't reunite Jey Uso with Jimmy Uso

Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently said the creative team shouldn't bring Jey Uso back into the tag team division by reuniting him with his brother, Jimmy Uso.

While speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Last Word, Tommy Carlucci said that it would be a terrible booking if the company does so.

"Is that [teaming up with Jimmy Uso] what they're going to do, coach? If they do, that's just terrible writing, and it's just killing Jey Uso, big time, and it's going to pi** off his dad, Rikishi, big time," Carlucci said.

Jimmy Uso is currently involved in a rivalry with Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline 2.0 teammates. Last week, on the blue brand, Jacob Fatu came out to help Jimmy from an attack by Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo. However, he was absent from the scene at Night of Champions when the entire Bloodline 2.0 attacked Jacob, causing him to lose the WWE United States Championship.

It remains to be seen if Jey Uso will join Jimmy and Jacob Fatu in this fight against Solo Sikoa and his men.

