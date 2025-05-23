Reasons why a Bloodline member could replace Solo Sikoa in Money in the Bank

The Bloodline’s dominance in WWE could be facing a potential twist as the faction’s recent recruit, JC Mateo, could take Solo Sikoa’s place at this year’s Money in the Bank.

With a championship opportunity hanging in the balance, the group’s newest member could reshape its narrative, as such a decision will certainly have an impact on Solo Sikoa’s role within the faction.

Below are plausible reasons Mateo could be the one slugging it out at Money in the Bank instead of Solo Sikoa.

#4. The Bloodline’s former Enforcer must steer clear of another defeat in a major WWE PLE

Solo Sikoa’s recent high-profile matches may have already raised questions within The Bloodline. To that end, if he loses in the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match, it could potentially put his top contender status in question.

Replacing him with the recently added JC Mateo could preserve the former Enforcer’s reputation while at the same time allowing the newcomer to showcase his in-ring abilities. Such a move is to ensure and protect Sikoa’s momentum for future storylines and maintain The Bloodline’s status as one of the most dominant factions within WWE.

#3. Solo Sikoa could demand JC Mateo surrender the Money in the Bank briefcase post-win

Provided that Solo Sikoa opts to have JC Mateo fight in his place at this year’s Money in the Bank and goes on to win it, the former might instruct The Bloodline recruit to hand over the briefcase.

This angle allows him to secure a championship opportunity without breaking a sweat. Further, the newcomer’s participation in the upcoming match will ensure the faction’s presence at the PLE.

It will be a strategic move that could strengthen Solo’s leadership narrative while keeping the stable in the title conversation.

#2. A JC Mateo victory might lead to fresh WWE title matches with whoever is the champion upon cash-in

JC Mateo bringing home that Money in the Bank win for The Bloodline could usher in fresh and exciting new matchups against whoever holds the world titles by the time he cashes in.

Mateo’s in-ring style and fresh presence will likely stir up fresh and compelling rivalries, whether he is facing up-and-coming stars or established superstars. His cash-in could also bring in new and unpredictable storylines for the group that would catch people’s attention.

#1. Replacing Solo Sikoa with JC Mateo could result in Jacob Fatu’s departure from The Bloodline

JC Mateo being tapped by Solo Sikoa to replace him at Money in the Bank could trigger significant changes within The Bloodline, as this includes the possible departure of The Samoan Werewolf, Jacob Fatu.

This will certainly create tension within the faction, especially with Fatu, whose role has become pivotal. Mateo’s introduction to the team has worsened the rift between the former Enforcer and the Samoan Werewolf.

This might have given Fatu another reason to leave the faction and pursue a singles career. Such a development within the faction will add drama and breathe new life into the stable's storyline.

