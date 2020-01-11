4 Signs Drew McIntyre is going to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36

Should these massive Superstars face each other at WrestleMania 36?

On the first RAW of the decade, Paul Heyman made a historic announcement, stating that Brock Lesnar will be entering this year's Men's Royal Rumble match, even though he already holds the WWE Championship. If that wasn't enough, The Beast will also be the first entrant in this annual battle royal, and Paul Heyman has given us a his usual "spoiler" that his client will be the first to enter the ring, and the last to leave.

Heyman remarked that nobody on the roster is worthy to step up and challenge Lesnar for the WWE Championship. He's confident that Lesnar will win the match, which would likely lead to Brock challenging the Universal Champion with the intention of taking his old belt back.

Drew McIntyre was also present that night, and he explained that he's upset that he hasn't been given a single World Title shot in WWE, even though he believes it has been earned. His promo signaled that The Scottish Psychopath will soon be facing a champion, which would very likely end up being Brock Lesnar.

Since both Superstars will be part of the Royal Rumble match, they can have a face-off. It's also a possibility that McIntyre could win the Rumble match and challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, and he may even be the man to eliminate The Beast.

Here are 4 signs that indicate Drew McIntyre is going to take on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

#4 Heyman and McIntyre's promos felt connected to each other

The statements Paul Heyman and Drew McIntyre delivered on the first RAW of 2020 marks an indication that Drew McIntyre is indeed looking to eliminate Brock Lesnar from the Royal Rumble this year. Many people may even be anticipating this, and it could be a big disappointment for people who have recently rallied behind Drew as a top contender if he doesn't take Lesnar out of the match.

Both promos seemed to have subtle connection. Brock and Heyman are confident that nobody is good enough to take on The Beast, and McIntyre is confident that he can knock off anybody in his path, Brock Lesnar included.

#3 Vince McMahon may have big plans for Drew McIntyre

The CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon, may have some big plans for Drew McIntyre in 2020. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McIntyre is among four wrestlers WWE plans to do big things with in 2020.

Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda reported that McMhon had some plans for McIntyre in 2019, but they were terminated when the former Intercontinental Champion got injured.

Everything I have heard about Drew McIntyre has been very positive backstage. They are thoroughly behind him. Vince McMahon still wants to make him a world champion. He wants him to be the chosen one and essentially prove himself right from twelve years ago. I still see that happening.

McMahon definitely seems to want McIntyre to become WWE's top champion, and we can certainly see 2020 being Drew's year. Even if he doesn't beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, we can hope that these two Superstars will provide a wonderful match that the WWE Universe will not forget in a long time.

#2 Drew is a realistic contender to win the Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar and The Fiend are champs of their respective brands, and WWE will want to book extraordinary matches for them come WrestleMania.

For this to happen, someone extraordinary must challenge them. We know that the Royal Rumble match winner will challenge for a World Title at WrestleMania. But the question remains, who will win the Rumble, and which belt wil he chalenge for?

Taking Drew McIntyre's RAW promo into view, we can argue that he is being positioned as a top contender to win the Royal Rumble match. He's definitely proven his worth and would be a great challenger for any title he attempted to win.

Even if McIntyre doesn't win the Royal Rumble, he can eliminate Lesnar to set-up a match with him at the Shows of Shows. This could happen because WWE apparently has plans for Roman Reigns which may include him winning the Royal Rumble match and going on to challenge The Fiend.

#1 Fans will get to see a full-time champion

Fans deserve a WWE Champion who is around to defend his title.

Brock Lesnar last defended his WWE Championship at Survivor Series against Rey Mysterio, and that also marked his last match to date. Fans have dubbed Lesnar to be a "part-time champion", as he spends far more time at home than he does on the road defending his title against his fellow Superstars.

Fans have been hoping for years that this would change, and that he would defend his title more regularly, but that has not been the case. If Drew McIntyre faces Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, there is a very large possibility that The Chosen One could become the new WWE Champion, which means the WWE Universe will get a champion who is a full-time wrestler, defends his title more often, and shows up on TV every week.

Many fans appreciate the effort McIntyre puts in during his matches and this is one of the reasons people would be happy to see him dethrone The Beast this year in Tampa. Defeating Lesnar will be McIntyre's biggest feat in WWE and it would certainly boost his stock in a big, big way.