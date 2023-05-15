Released WWE Superstars could return for the first time in two years to challenge for the Women’s Tag Team Championships 

Ever since Liv Morgan managed to score a pinfall victory over WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus (who replaced Lita) and simultaneously cut short Lita and Becky Lynch's run with the belts, she and Raquel Rodriguez have been Women's Tag Team Champions.

The duo most recently picked up a victory over Bayley and Dakota Kai on WWE SmackDown. There is a significant possibility that they will defend the titles next against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

While they may have started off as a makeshift tag team, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have managed to gain support from fans who seem to be rooting for the babyface tag team. Enter former WWE Superstars Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.

Together dubbed The IIconics, the two dethroned inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone) and Bayley at WrestleMania 35.

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Throwback Photo



The IIconics capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Wrestlemania 35 (Not 25 )



As a fan of these two, this was such an amazing moment. Throwback PhotoThe IIconics capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Wrestlemania 35 (Not 25As a fan of these two, this was such an amazing moment. 📷 Throwback PhotoThe IIconics capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Wrestlemania 35 (Not 25 😂)As a fan of these two, this was such an amazing moment. https://t.co/zJW4tHUzHM

Despite a stellar victory at the Show of Shows, the popular tag team dropped the belts in 120 days to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, then never climbed up the ranks again.

Being the longest-reigning champions at the time, they even released a t-shirt to celebrate. This segment sparked a moment of flirtatious banter with Roman Reigns.

By 2020, The IIconics broke up and were sent to separate brands, and by 2021, both Billie Kay and Peyton Royce were released due to the budget cuts caused by the pandemic.

A recent post by WWE, however, has led fans to believe that the company has teased the return of The IIconics to potentially challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

After a successful one-year run with IMPACT Wrestling (where they were dubbed The IInspiration), they announced their departure from in-ring competition in April 2022. However, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce could be on their way back to the global juggernaut promotion.

Liv Morgan's former WWE rival could also be gunning for the tag titles upon return

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler picked up a victory at WrestleMania 39 in a fatal-4 way "Women's Showcase" match. This was apparently done because the former UFC stars were meant to begin a program for the tag titles.

However, Rousey's injury has forced the company to push the storyline to a later date. Originally, they were slated for a long title run through the spring and summer:

"Ronda is pushing for the tag titles. That’s the match that she wants and whatever she wants she gets," stated a source to WrestlingNews.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Rousey also pitched a Women's Tag Team Title run for the duo, with sources of the belief that Rousey and Baszler will be getting a tag title run that will last through Spring-Summer.



- per Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler becoming a tag team was Rousey's pitch.Rousey also pitched a Women's Tag Team Title run for the duo, with sources of the belief that Rousey and Baszler will be getting a tag title run that will last through Spring-Summer.- per @WrestlingNewsCo Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler becoming a tag team was Rousey's pitch.Rousey also pitched a Women's Tag Team Title run for the duo, with sources of the belief that Rousey and Baszler will be getting a tag title run that will last through Spring-Summer.- per @WrestlingNewsCo https://t.co/B8xIcy8NCL

If Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez manage to keep the titles for a while, perhaps Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler could resurface and challenge the current champions.

Interestingly, both the former UFC stars were involved with Liv Morgan last year, with the latter cashing in her MITB contract on Rousey to win her first world title. It is The Baddest Woman on the Planet, however, that ultimately put an end to Morgan's run with the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Which other teams would you like to see WWE book to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below and let us know.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes