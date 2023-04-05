Return of a legend, anticipated debut - 5 rumors that didn't come true at WWE WrestleMania 39 

WWE WrestleMania 39 is in the books, and what a memorable show it was. Night 1 was arguably one of the best WrestleMania events in history, while Night 2 left many fans scratching their heads.

Saturday ended with the WWE Universe celebrating Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's win over The Usos, but Sunday ended with fans in disbelief after Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes. While the show was a massive success, there were a bunch of rumors that never came to fruition.

Listed below are five rumors that didn't come true during WWE WrestleMania 39.

#5. Bobby Lashley didn't have a match at WWE WrestleMania

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @_kennythoughts Bobby Lashley seeing The Miz get 2 matches at WrestleMania Bobby Lashley seeing The Miz get 2 matches at WrestleMania https://t.co/3T8YIfPtHN

When Bobby Lashley won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the SmackDown before WrestleMania, WWE fans were unaware that it would be The All Mighty's biggest moment of the weekend.

Lashley deserved a spot at this year's Show of Shows but didn't get one for some reason. Instead, he posed with the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy on Sunday and fans were very disappointed.

#4. Bray Wyatt wasn't on the show

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers 🤔

Someone ran into Bray Wyatt last night and asked why he wasn’t at Mania, and he said “My WrestleMania’s tomorrow, bro.” Someone ran into Bray Wyatt last night and asked why he wasn’t at Mania, and he said “My WrestleMania’s tomorrow, bro.” 👀👀🤔 https://t.co/a9TKMn9oCW

Bray Wyatt was supposed to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania but The Eater of Worlds was pulled from the match due to medical reasons. Not much else is known about Wyatt's absence at the moment, but many fans were still hoping to see him at The Show of Shows in some capacity.

Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules 2022 was incredibly well done, but his free fall in popularity ever since has been equally as fascinating. His storyline has become stagnant and he may have an uphill battle trying to get fans invested in him again.

#3. The Rock did not confront The Tribal Chief

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

~ People’s Champ 🏾

#Wrestlemania Sending electric energy, love, gratitude and support to our WWE Universe, Team WWE and my fellow women and men @WWE @WWE NXT Superstars whom I will always have your backs. Make history this weekend, move the crowd and have fun.~ People’s Champ Sending electric energy, love, gratitude and support to our WWE Universe, Team WWE and my fellow women and men @WWE & @WWENXT Superstars whom I will always have your backs. Make history this weekend, move the crowd and have fun. ~ People’s Champ 💪🏾#Wrestlemania https://t.co/J88VExgwy7

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock was rumored ahead of this year's Showcase of the Immortals but it never happened.

Fans were convinced that Cody Rhodes was going to be the one to beat Roman as the build was perfect. However, Solo Sikoa interfered and hit The American Nightmare with the Samoan Spike. Roman followed it up with a Spear and remains the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The fans at SoFi Stadium were completely deflated after Cody Rhodes lost. The only thing that could have salvaged the moment was for The Great One's music to hit. Roman Reigns vs. The Rock may still happen someday, but it is difficult to imagine fans being as invested in The Bloodline storyline a year from now.

#2. Jay White did not debut

Dre Horizon @drehorizon So whoever signs Jay White I need them to do something like this for his entrance video So whoever signs Jay White I need them to do something like this for his entrance video https://t.co/2bfhIYUOm6

Jay White is a big name on the free agent market and many WWE fans were hoping to see the 30-year-old at WrestleMania. There were a couple of opportunities for Jay to show up during The Show of Shows as well.

The Miz had two impromptu matches at the premium live event and technically lost them both. Pat McAfee defeated the A-Lister on Night 1, and Snoop Dogg pinned The Miz during Night 2 after Shane McMahon tore his quad in an impromptu match. Jay White would have received a big pop if he debuted at WrestleMania and could have carried that over into RAW the next night.

#1. LA Knight didn't appear

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Another week goes by and LA Knight still doesn't have anything for WrestleMania. Another week goes by and LA Knight still doesn't have anything for WrestleMania. https://t.co/U4hdQsqZRf

Bray Wyatt may have won the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble, but LA Knight was the superstar that fans got behind after the match. Knight has routinely been delivering quality promos, but it hasn't gotten him anywhere on the main roster.

Knight claimed that WWE cannot have a WrestleMania in LA without him, but as it turns out, that is exactly what WWE did. It will be interesting to see if the 40-year-old is given a meaningful storyline on SmackDown following the biggest show of the year or if the company simply doesn't view him as a star.

