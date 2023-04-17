Returning star, Untapped potential - 5 WWE Superstars who could win the 2023 Queen of the Ring tournament

The King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments may be held next month at WWE Night of Champions. WWE originally announced that the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event will take place next month in Saudi Arabia before changing the name of the event to Night of Champions.

It is unknown if the company is still going to run the tournaments at the event on May 27th. Xavier Woods won the last King of the Ring tournament and Zelina Vega won the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament at Crown Jewel 2021.

Listed below are five WWE Superstars who could win the 2023 Queen of the Ring.

#5. Bayley could win the Queen of the Ring tournament at WWE Night of Champions

Bayley hasn't won a match since January and it appears that Damage CTRL is getting sick of her. The Role Model returned on this past Monday's edition of RAW after a brief hiatus and claimed that she wanted a title shot. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai claimed that they should be the ones challenging for titles and Bayley backed down.

IYO went on to become the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship later in the show. Bayley could try to get back on track by winning the Queen of the Ring tournament next month and prove to the rest of Damage CTRL that she still deserves to be the leader of the group.

#4. Piper Niven

Formerly known as Doudrop, Piper Niven is a very underutilized superstar on the roster who would greatly benefit from winning the Queen of the Ring tournament. She made it to the finals of the Queen's Crown tournament in 2021 but ultimately lost to Zelina Vega.

Piper has faded in and out of relevancy on the main roster. A dominant performance at WWE Night of Champions next month would be a good way to get the fans to take her seriously once again.

#3. Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega defeated Piper Niven to win the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament in 2021 and should be a part of the Queen of the Ring tournament if it takes place next month at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Vega is now a member of the newly formed Latino World Order alongside Rey Mysterio and Legado Del Fantasma. The group is involved in a rivalry with The Judgment Day, and Vega recently brawled with SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley ringside.

Zelina is more than just a manager in WWE – she is an underutilized superstar that could win the tournament next month if she decides to defend her crown.

#2. Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green has done everything besides win on the main roster so far. She returned to the company during the Women's Royal Rumble match in January, only to be hurled over the top rope by Rhea Ripley shortly after she entered the ring. She won her first match since her return alongside Sonya Deville to qualify for the Women's Showcase match at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Although the duo came up short, they confronted Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on this past Friday's SmackDown and look to be in line for a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Chelsea could shock the world by winning the titles with Sonya Deville and winning the Queen of the Ring tournament by any means necessary at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia next month.

#1. Lacey Evans

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown @LaceyEvansWWE continues her dominant streak, dispatching a Connecticut local with the Cobra Clutch. .@LaceyEvansWWE continues her dominant streak, dispatching a Connecticut local with the Cobra Clutch. #SmackDown https://t.co/UuIIviT1TN

Lacey Evans' run on the main roster has been hampered by poor booking decisions and the crowd has seemingly given up on her. However, the 33-year-old is still in the prime of her career if WWE can figure out the best way to use her.

WWE could decide to keep Lacey a heel and book her as a dominant force in the Queen of the Ring tournament. Lacey winning the tournament next month would make her relevant again and give her something to boast about on whichever brand she is selected by in the upcoming WWE Draft.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes