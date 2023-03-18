Revenge for a shocking loss, a future main event - 5 reasons Rey Mysterio should face LA Knight at WWE WrestleMania 39

Rey Mysterio is set to be inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame but still hasn't been booked for a match at WrestleMania. Dominik challenged the 48-year-old once again during tonight's edition of SmackDown, but Rey still refuses to fight his son.

LA Knight suffered an embarrassing loss to Xavier Woods during the latest episode of SmackDown. After the match, he approached Rey Mysterio backstage and suggested that he challenge Dominik at WrestleMania, but insulted the future Hall of Famer in the process. Rey responded by punching Knight in the face and talking some trash to the SmackDown star.

Listed below are five reasons Rey Mysterio should face LA Knight at WWE WrestleMania 39.

#5. Rey Mysterio needs an opponent at WWE WrestleMania

LA Knight would be an excellent selection for Rey Mysterio as an opponent for this year's WrestleMania. Mysterio has remained true to his word and will not accept his son's challenge for a match at the premium live event.

The former WWE Champion will have another excuse for not accepting the match against Dominik if he's already booked to battle LA Knight. At this point, it appears that any opponent besides Dominik at WrestleMania would be acceptable for Mysterio.

#4. LA Knight could hand Rey Mysterio a shocking loss next week

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Rey Mysterio vs LA Knight next week. Rey Mysterio vs LA Knight next week.

WWE announced that LA Knight will square off against Rey Mysterio on next week's episode of the blue brand. The soon-to-be Hall of Famer should be heavily favored in the match, as Knight cannot buy a victory at the moment. The 40-year-old has little momentum after his quick loss to New Day's Xavier Woods tonight.

LA Knight could shock the WWE Universe next week and pick up a monumental victory over Rey on the Road to WrestleMania. Mysterio could vow to avenge the loss and challenge Knight to a rematch at the premium live event.

#3. LA Knight could fight on behalf of Dominik at WrestleMania

Dominik could devise a strategy to force his father to accept a match against him down the line. The 25-year-old could suggest to LA Knight that he challenges Rey Mysterio to a match at WrestleMania with an interesting stipulation. If LA Knight wins, Rey will be forced to face Dominik in the future.

LA Knight will likely accept the deal as he desperately wants to be booked for WrestleMania. It would also allow for Dominik to interfere in the match and further his rivalry with his father.

#2. The WWE Universe loves LA Knight

LA Knight recently made a valid point on WWE SmackDown. You simply cannot have a WrestleMania in Los Angeles without LA Knight. The former Maximum Male Models leader has undeniable charisma, and fans want to see more of him.

Rey Mysterio could simply decide to face LA Knight at WrestleMania as he has become popular with the WWE Universe. The promotion hasn't booked LA Knight as a star, but the fans are treating him like one anyway, and Mysterio has likely noticed.

#1. Dominik and Rey could main event a premium live event

The rivalry between Rey and Dominik has been an entertaining feud to watch unfold. Dominik betrayed his father to join The Judgment Day and has made Rey's life miserable ever since. The veteran even had to be traded to SmackDown, but the 25-year-old has now started following him over there.

Dominik could interfere or even serve as the special guest referee in the match between Mysterio and LA Knight at WrestleMania. The 48-year-old could finally snap at WrestleMania, and it could lead to them finally squaring off in the main event of a future premium live event.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes