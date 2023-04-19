Revenge on The Judgment Day, challenge for Backlash - 5 things that could happen when Bad Bunny returns to WWE RAW

Bad Bunny is currently involved in a rivalry against The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. He teamed up with Damian Priest at WrestleMania 37 to defeat John Morrison and The Miz, but the two are now bitter enemies. The music superstar interfered in Dominik's match against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39.

Dominik was about to hit his father with a chain, but Bad Bunny left his seat at the commentary table and ripped it away. The Judgment Day got their revenge on the popular musician on the RAW after WrestleMania. Damian confronted his former tag team partner and sent him through the commentary table with a Chokeslam. It was announced that he will be returning on next week's edition of the red brand.

Listed below are 5 things that could happen when Bad Bunny returns to WWE RAW.

#5. Bad Bunny could challenge Damian Priest to a match at WWE Backlash

The Judgment Day got their revenge on Bad Bunny for interfering in Dominik's match at WWE WrestleMania, but now the 29-year-old will likely want to retaliate against Damian Priest. He could show up on an episode of RAW and challenge Damian to a match at the premium live event next month.

Bad Bunny is scheduled to host Backlash but may feel compelled to compete following the attack on the RAW after WrestleMania.

#4. The singer could get revenge on Damian Priest

Instead of issuing a challenge to Damian Priest, Bad Bunny could show up next Monday night and just start throwing punches. He could try to attack The Judgment Day backstage and catch the group off guard.

The 29-year-old and LWO could also plan an attack together to weaken the faction ahead of Backlash. Bad Bunny and LWO could isolate Damian ringside and he could get his revenge by putting The Judgment Day member through the table.

#3. Adam Pearce may be forced to book him for a match at Backlash

Rohan @Rohan5640

#WWERAW

A scared Adam Pearce confirms the fight between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar in #WWEBacklash . It is coming. A scared Adam Pearce confirms the fight between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar in #WWEBacklash. It is coming.#WWERAWhttps://t.co/yOl52gjvmS

Adam Pearce has a lot to deal with every week. The WWE official may not be prepared for a celebrity trying to force their way onto the card for Backlash. He may show up next week on WWE RAW and demand to be booked for a match against a member of The Judgment Day at the premium live event.

Pearce just had an issue with Cody Rhodes wanting to compete while not being medically cleared. The singer may potentially still be recovering from Priest's Chokeslam but still want to retaliate against the heel faction. The WWE official could agree to allow the singer to compete on May 6th against a member of The Judgment Day as long as he doesn't get physical next Monday night.

#2. He may be made a special guest referee at the premium live event

Dominik appeared to be on his way to defeating his father at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles before there was outside interference. He had the referee distracted and was about to hit Rey Mysterio with a chain when the rapper ripped it away.

Dominik Mysterio may want to have a rematch against his father at Backlash and the former 24/7 Champion could serve as the special guest referee. Another possible match is LWO versus The Judgment Day in an 8-person mixed tag team match with the 29-year-old as the referee.

#1. He could team up with Rey Mysterio for a huge tag team match at Backlash

Bad Bunny and Rey Mysterio could decide to team up and challenge two members of The Judgment Day to a tag team match at WWE Backlash. The popular musician may show up next Monday on WWE RAW and ask the LWO for help.

Rey Mysterio could decide to team up with him and challenge Dominik and Damian Priest to a tag team match at Backlash in Puerto Rico. The crowd will be electric for the bout and it will leave open more match possibilities for the remaining members of LWO and The Judgment Day at Backlash.

