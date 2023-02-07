Revenge on The Man, a challenge for Elimination Chamber - 5 things Lita could do on WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Lita is reportedly backstage for tonight's episode of WWE RAW. This week's edition of the red brand will air live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. There are three qualifying matches for the Elimination Chamber tonight on RAW, but the biggest match is between Bayley and Becky Lynch.

The Man and The Role Model will finally battle inside a Steel Cage in a match which was originally scheduled for RAW XXX. It will be interesting to see if the Hall of Famer gets involved in the Steel Cage match or does something else entirely.

Listed below are five things Lita could do tonight during WWE RAW.

#5. Lita could attack Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch defended the RAW Women's Championship against Lita last year at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. Last year's premium live event was held in the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia, and the crowd loved seeing Lita back in the ring.

The former four-time Women's Champion gave it everything she had, but in the end, it wasn't enough to defeat Big Time Becks for the RAW Women's Championship.

She may be enjoying watching Damage CTRL make Lynch's life miserable and could decide to join in on the fun on tonight's RAW.

#4. She could help Becky Lynch during the Steel Cage match on RAW

It appears RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has humbled Becky Lynch. She no longer refers to herself as Big Time Becks and is back to portraying The Man persona that the WWE Universe loves.

Bayley weaseled out of the Steel Cage match at RAW XXX after Damage CTRL attacked Lynch during her entrance. The hellish faction might have something similar planned tonight but would likely retreat if Lita accompanied The Man to the ring.

#3. She could interfere in the Fatal four-Way Elimination Chamber qualifying match

The final spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match is up for grabs tonight on RAW. Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Natalya, and Nikki Cross have already qualified for the bout at the premium live event on February 18.

The winner of the Elimination Chamber match will go on to face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Lita may want to be a part of the match at the premium live event and wreak havoc during the Fatal 4-Way match tonight. WWE Official Adam Pearce could elect to add the WWE legend to the bout and make it a Fatal Five-Way just to keep the show moving.

#2. She could return with a tag team partner to challenge Damage CTRL at Elimination Chamber

In case you forgot, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are still the Women's Tag Team Champions. WWE is approaching two months since the titles were last defended on television. Damage CTRL defeated Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox on the December 16, 2022, edition of SmackDown in their last televised title defense.

Lita could return to the ring with a tag team partner to inject some life into the women's tag team division and challenge Damage CTRL to a title match at Elimination Chamber.

#1. She could challenge Bianca Belair to a title match at Elimination Chamber

Bianca Belair captured the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38, and there is no end to her title reign in sight. She made quick work of Alexa Bliss at Royal Rumble and is in need of a challenge.

Lita may believe that she can defeat Belair and attack her tonight on RAW. A match between Bianca Belair and the 48-year-old at Elimination Chamber would be a dream for wrestling fans.

The bout will also generate some more buzz for the premium live event, and hopefully get more fans invested in the storyline for the RAW Women's Championship as the Road to WrestleMania continues.

