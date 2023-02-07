Former Women's Champion reportedly backstage for WWE RAW ahead of potential return

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of WWE RAW tonight is the Steel Cage match between Bayley and Becky Lynch, which is even expected to close out the show.

The duo have been feuding since Survivor Series: WarGames, and while it's not out of the realm of possibility for them to continue their feud on the Road to WrestleMania, the stipulation added tonight might be a difference maker.

According to PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famer Lita is reported to be backstage ahead of the show. While it's unclear in what capacity she will be used for the show, if anything, one can safely assume that the legend will play a role in the Steel Cage match.

Considering that she has history with both Becky Lynch and Bayley, it would be a delight for fans if Lita gets involved in their feud and subsequently returns to the squared circle for another contest after last year's outing against The Man at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Lita wants to face WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

Lita's return match against Becky Lynch last year was well-received by fans. Despite this, one can't help but wonder what it would be like if the WWE Hall of Famer took on The Queen in a singles contest.

During an interview with Metro, Lita herself addressed how she'd like to pick up where she left off with the current SmackDown Women's Champion.

"I think I would be lucky to step in with any of those women on the roster. There are some standouts. I had fun being in there with Shotzi, I think that would be cool to do something again. I was really impressed with Rhea Ripley, I’d love to so something with her. Of course, pick up where I left off with Charlotte Flair." [H/T: Sportskeeda]

Check out the promo segment between Lita and Charlotte Flair from last year:

