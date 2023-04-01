Reviewing 5 of John Cena's most significant win ahead of his in-ring return at WrestleMania

John Cena is one of the most highly decorated WWE Superstars to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Whether the fans love him or not, there’s no denying that his career within the Stamford-based promotion is anything but illustrious.

Throughout his WWE run, he has fought thousands of matches and taken part in hundreds of pay-per-view events. Given the magnitude of battles he has gone to inside the ring, there will definitely be those that fans and pundits would consider significant.

Now that he’s about to don his signature wrestling jorts to face current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, here’s a look back at five of the invisible man’s significant wins over the years.

#5. John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar at 2012’s Extreme Rules

After eight years away from WWE, Brock Lesnar returned to the promotion during an episode of Monday Night RAW right after WrestleMania 28. John Cena, on the other hand, main evented that year’s Show of Shows against The Rock, but was defeated by The Great One.

The two Superstars squared off at Extreme Rules that year and knowing Lesnar, he dominated early on in the match. Cena received first blood after a nasty elbow shot to the head courtesy of Lesnar. It was so nasty that there were instances where he had to be checked by medics during the match to see if he could still fight.

Cena turned the tide after delivering a chained knuckle to Lesnar that got The Beast wearing that red mask as well. This was one of Cena’s most punishing and brutal matches that he fought.

#4. Fatal 4-Way Match against Edge, Shawn Michaels, and Randy Orton at Backlash 2007

John Cena was on his historic reign as WWE Champion at the time, and his match against three of the toughest Superstars at 2007’s Backlash was indeed a Herculean task.

Each of the competitors brought out every devastating move under their arsenal as they tried to capture the gold from Cena. Some of the highlights include Michaels delivering a moonsault on his three opponents, Edge performing his spear on Orton, and Cena FUing Edge.

At the tail end of it, HBK connected a Sweet Chin Music to Cena. However, the then-champion fell on top of Orton for the three-count retaining his championship.

#3. Against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 23

John Cena, alongside Shawn Michaels, headlined WrestleMania 23 as the former defended his WWE Championship against The Heartbreak Kid. This too has been deemed as one of Cena’s best matches, as their exchange inside the ring was top-notch.

The numerous near pinfalls kept fans on bated breath, though in the end, Cena made Mr. WrestleMania submit, successfully defending his title at the time.

#2. John Cena vs. AJ Styles at 2017’s Royal Rumble

The singles match between John Cena and AJ Styles at 2017’s Royal Rumble was also for the WWE Championship. This time, however, it was The Phenomenal One holding the gold.

The feud between them at the time was one of the best rivalries within WWE that culminated in the above-mentioned event. Prior to their Rumble match, Cena challenged Styles for the championship. They even signed a contract confirming that their match was on.

Come Rumble, the two Superstars showcased their very best as both fans and wrestling critics believe that their match may well seem to have overshadowed the 30-man battle royale. Cena emerged victorious, which ended Style’s four-month reign.

#1. Rematch with The Rock at WrestleMania 29

The rematch between The Rock and John Cena happened at WrestleMania 29. As mentioned, The Great One defeated Cena a year prior, and the latter was out for revenge.

The Rock already has several obligations in Hollywood, and to that end, fans may have already had an idea at the time as to who among the two Superstars would win the match.

Prior to the match’s conclusion, The Rock was about to perform a Rock Bottom but this was countered by Cena with an Attitude Adjustment to capture the WWE Championship. After the match, the two Superstars shook hands and hugged it out before The Great One raised Cena’s hand. The win marked Cena’s 11th world championship.

