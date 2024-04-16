Rhea Ripley's replacement - 5 stars who shouldn't be the next Women's World Champion

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania XL but it would be her last match of her title reign. Last week on RAW, Ripley reportedly suffered an injury during a backstage attack by Liv Morgan.

The Judgment Day member kicked off tonight's edition of WWE RAW with a heartbreaking announcement. She noted that the title meant everything to her but she will be forced to relinquish it due to injury. Liv Morgan showed up on the entrance ramp to boast about her attack but the two stars were separated by the security crew.

Listed below are five stars who shouldn't replace Rhea Ripley as the Women's World Champion on WWE RAW.

#5. Liv Morgan should not be rewarded for taking Rhea Ripley out

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan have a lot of history together. They were briefly a tag team and both stars went the distance in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble before Ripley emerged victorious.

Morgan returned from her hiatus as the 30th entrant of the Women's Royal Rumble in January. She has claimed to be on a revenge tour but has not won anything substantial yet. Morgan could turn heel following Ripley's injury and become a menace in the women's division moving forward.

However, the star should not be rewarded for injuring Ripley, although it was unintentional. Morgan has failed to win anything substantial since her return and she needs to prove her worth before winning the Women's World Championship.

#4. Nia Jax should not be in consideration as the next Women's World Champion

Nia Jax has been very impressive since her return to the company in September 2023. She competed against Rhea Ripley in the main event of Elimination Chamber 2024 but could not dethrone the Women's World Champion.

Jax has already had her chance at the singles title in recent months and should not be vying for the title again due to Rhea Ripley's injury. The Irresistible Force should get another shot at the title down the line, but Elimination Chamber 2024 was only two months ago.

#3. Zoey Stark is not ready to compete for the title again

Zoey Stark debuted on the main roster at Night of Champions 2023 as Trish Stratus' protege. She betrayed her mentor at Payback last September and became a singles star on WWE RAW.

Stark competed in the biggest match of her career against Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series 2023. She won a Battle Royal last November to become the number one contender and challenged for the title at the premium live event.

However, Ripley won the match with ease and Stark has not done enough to earn another shot at the title. She is currently in a tag team with Shayna Baszler on the red brand.

2. Ivy Nile would not make sense as the next Women's World Champion

Ivy Nile arrived on the main roster last year alongside The Creed Brothers. Nile has since broken away from the tag team and become a singles competitor. She battled Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Day 1 and put up a great fight.

However, much like every challenger before her, Ivy Nile failed to dethrone the 27-year-old. Since the loss, Nile has only won two matches. She defeated Valhalla on the January 22 edition of WWE RAW and teamed up with Maxxine Dupri to defeat Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell earlier this month. Nile lacks the experience to be in consideration as the next Women's World Champion.

#1. Becky Lynch should not return to chase the title on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch remains one of the most popular WWE Superstars on the roster but would not be a good selection as the next Women's World Champion. The Man battled Rhea Ripley in the first match of WrestleMania XL but was unable to pick up the victory.

Lynch and Ripley had a great rivalry leading up to The Show of Shows and it got extremely personal. However, Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch clean at WrestleMania, and Big Time Becks has not been seen since.

Lynch defeating another superstar to become champion after failing against Ripley would leave a lot to be desired for wrestling fans.

