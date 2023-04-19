Rivalry renewed, impressive debut - 5 directions for Tyler Bate on WWE's main roster

WWE NXT star Tyler Bate may be called up to the main roster soon following a recent match on Main Event. He battled former WWE Champion Dolph Ziggler but came up short. However, the match received rave reviews, with many feeling that it was worthy of the main roster.

A new report from WRKD Wrestling claimed that Tyler could be heading to the main roster following his excellent showing against Dolph Ziggler. The 26-year-old has the majority of his career still ahead of him and would be a welcome addition to RAW or SmackDown.

Listed below are five directions for Tyler Bate if he is called up to WWE's main roster.

#5. Tyler Bate could join The Brawling Brutes in WWE

Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne, now known as Butch of The Brawling Brutes, have had some legendary matches in the past. Bate is a smaller superstar like Butch and would be a natural fit in The Brawling Brutes faction.

Sheamus has established himself as one of the most reliable veterans in the company and could be an excellent mentor for the two-time NXT UK Champion. Butch and Bate could also take the tag team division by storm if they are to team up on the main roster.

#4. He could go after Austin Theory's United States Championship

Austin Theory's main roster run has been interesting thus far, but it appears that the United States Champion is starting to put things together. He picked up the biggest win of his career over John Cena at WrestleMania 39, even though he had to resort to using a low blow to get the job done.

Tyler Bate could arrive on the main roster and claim that he is a better wrestler than Theory. He could also get in the champion's head by stating that he's the real future of WWE. Even if Bate loses to Theory, it would still be a great feud to introduce a new superstar to the WWE Universe.

#3. Tyler could be The Miz's sidekick

The Miz may be having a rough time as of late, but he thrives in the role of a heel leader. He bossed Daniel Bryan around in NXT, had Damian Sandow become his sidekick, had an entertaining team with John Morrison, and recently served as Logan Paul's partner before betraying him.

The A-Lister could take Tyler Bate under his wing for the first few months of his main roster career before Tyler eventually grows frustrated with his leadership. Tyler and The Miz would then battle at a premium live event and Bate would pick up a victory over a former WWE Champion in his first big match on the main roster.

#2. The 26-year-old may debut by winning the King of the Ring tournament

WWE originally announced King and Queen of the Ring for May 27 in Saudi Arabia but has since changed the name to Night of Champions. Roman Reigns is approaching 1,000 days as Universal Champion and many fans feel like the promotion has changed the name because of the upcoming incredible milestone.

If the King of the Ring tournament is still held at the premium live event, it would be the perfect time for Tyler Bate to make his debut. He is a workhorse in the ring and winning the King of the Ring would instantly add credibility to his name on the main roster.

#1. He could challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship

Intercontinental Champion Gunther was known as Walter during his time in NXT and he had an incredible rivalry with Tyler Bate. The two wrestled in an instant classic at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff in 2019, with Walter retaining the NXT UK Championship.

Many fans who watch RAW and SmackDown are not aware of the amazing chemistry Gunther has with Tyler Bate in the ring. Gunther would likely retain the title in the feud, but the rivalry would show WWE fans what Tyler is capable of inside the squared circle.

