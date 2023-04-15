Rising star, Bloodline member - 5 WWE Superstars who could win the 2023 King of the Ring tournament

WWE may be having the King of the Ring Tournament at the Night of Champions premium live event next month. The event was originally called King and Queen of the Ring, but the company recently changed it to Night of Champions.

Roman Reigns is approaching 1,000 days as Universal Champion and some believe that the name was changed because there will be a celebration for The Tribal Chief. If the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments still take place next month, several popular superstars could vy for the crown.

Listed below are 5 WWE Superstars who could win the King of the Ring tournament next month.

#5. Xavier Woods could win the 2023 WWE King of the Ring tournament

Xavier Woods won the most recent King of the Ring tournament in 2021. He defeated Finn Balor in the finals at WWE Crown Jewel but the promotion did little to capitalize on Woods' victory.

Woods could prove it wasn't a fluke if he successfully defends his crown this year. The 36-year-old hasn't won a singles title during his time in WWE but could become a legend of King of the Ring if he manages to win the tournament again.

#4. Omos

Omos seemingly was in Brock Lesnar's head leading up to WrestleMania 39 but still came up short. He needs an impactful win to be taken seriously, and a dominant showing in the King of the Ring tournament would go a long way in that regard.

He has lost the majority of his feuds to bigger stars in the company while continuing to pick up victories against lesser talent. The 28-year-old could dominate the tournament next month and then challenge for a title.

#3. LA Knight

LA Knight is currently in a rivalry with former King of the Ring winner Xavier Woods. He proclaimed that there cannot be a WrestleMania in Los Angeles without LA Knight and then was left off the show entirely.

The 40-year-old has been able to develop a connection with the WWE Universe despite his booking. LA Knight would go a long way to ensuring he's not left off any more premium live events if he can win the tournament next month.

#2. Jey Uso

The Usos' historic reign as Undisputed Tag Team Champions ended in the main event of Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 39. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn captured the titles, and The Usos have been getting the cold shoulder from Roman Reigns ever since.

Jey Uso could decide to take part in the King of the Tournament to prove his worth to The Bloodline. The Tribal Chief appears to be questioning Jey following The Usos' loss at WrestleMania and could try to win the King of the Ring tournament to get Roman Reigns off of his back.

#1. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes thought he was going to walk out of WrestleMania 39 as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but it wasn't meant to be. Solo Sikoa interfered and hit The American Nightmare with the Samoan Spike, allowing Roman Reigns to hit a Spear for the pinfall victory.

Brock Lesnar attacked Cody on the RAW after WrestleMania and it appears Rhodes has a long way to go before he will get a rematch against The Tribal Chief. Cody could continue to prove that he's the best challenger for Roman Reigns by winning the tournament in May.

