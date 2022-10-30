WWE had yet another busy week, with plenty of content provided to fans. RAW, SmackDown, and NXT featured several twists, surprises, and intriguing bouts that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Monday Night RAW saw the return of Nikki Cross' persona along with Karl Anderson's first singles bout since his return. NXT saw a surprise appearance from R-Truth along with Shotzi in action, plus two title bouts. Lastly, SmackDown closed out the week with a surprise return form Emma, drama between The Bloodline and build towards Crown Jewel 2022.

Yet despite all of the excitement throughout the week, fans have access to some of the most memorable moments in the history of WWE. Thanks to over-the-top streaming platforms such as Peacock, social media, and sites such as this.

Each week, we take a look at some of the biggest events to transpire over the company's incredible 70-year history and allow the WWE Universe to relive some of their favorite or most remembered moments. What major shows, matches, and incidents took place throughout history from October 24th to October 30th?

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5. The Brothers of Destruction clash in a Buried Alive Match at WWE Bragging Rights on October 24th, 2010

The Undertaker and Kane

October 24th, 2010 featured the second-ever and final WWE Bragging Rights event. The show featured a massive Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown 14-man elimination match along with Wade Barrett vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.

The show also featured a Buried Alive Match with The Undertaker and Kane battling over the World Heavyweight Championship. Their renewed rivalry started several months prior, with Paul Bearer notably betraying The Deadman at Hell in a Cell.

Both "brothers" fought in a total slugfest. Towards the end of the bout, Nexus interfered to attack The Undertaker. This led to Kane smashing The Deadman with Paul Bearer's urn. The Phenom fell into the burial plot and dirt was dumped on him to secure Kane the victory. This was The Undertaker's last non-WrestleMania pay-per-view match for five years.

#4. Corey Taylor of Slipknot gets physical with Baron Corbin on October 24th, 2015

Rockstar and metalhead Corey Taylor got involved in the action during an NXT live event on October 24th, 2015. The black & gold brand held a show at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California and the Slipknot frontman was ringside for the event.

In the days prior, Baron Corbin and Corey talked trash to each other on social media. When Corbin took on Samoa Joe, he verbally attacked the much-smaller Taylor, poking his shoulder while doing so. The metalhead then struck Baron, allowing Samoa Joe to take control and win the bout. Joe celebrated with Corey after the match ended while The Lone Wolf wallowed in defeat.

The Slipknot frontman and Corbin are actually friends in real life. Baron was later featured in the music video for "CMFT Must Be Stopped", a song from Corey Taylor's side project. Corey Graves and Chris Jericho were also in the video.

#3. The Miz stole the Money in the Bank briefcase after a shocking betrayal at WWE Hell in a Cell on October 25th, 2020

WWE held their 12th annual Hell in a Cell event on October 25th, 2020. The event took place in the ThunderDome during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre headlined the event by battling inside the Hellish structure.

One of the more memorable moments of the show came out of a bout pitting The Miz vs. Otis. The short powerhouse won Money in the Bank earlier in the year and put his briefcase on the line against The Most Must-See Superstar in WWE.

The Miz's partner John Morrison was ringside for the bout, as was Tucker, Otis' teammate in Heavy Machinery. Morrison eventually got kicked out of the ringside area due to attempting to cheat. Things were seemingly going Otis' way when the unthinkable happened. While the referee wasn't looking, Tucker smashed his partner with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Tucker's attack allowed The Miz to pin Otis and win the briefcase. Tucker was ultimately released from the company and Otis later moved on to Alpha Academy. The Miz successfully cashed in the briefcase to win the WWE Championship in 2021.

#2. WWE's first-ever all-women event Evolution took place on October 28th, 2018

Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins

WWE held their first, and so far only, all-women's pay-per-view on October 28th, 2018. The event was called Evolution and featured the past, present, and future of women's wrestling competing in front of over ten thousand wrestling fans.

The bout was headlined by Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella clashing over the RAW Women's Championship. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair had a standout Last Woman Standing match for the SmackDown Women's Championship that likely stole the show.

Other bouts on the show included Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm to determine the winner of the Mae Young Classic, Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane for the NXT Women's Championship, and even Trish Stratus teaming up with Lita in tag team action.

#1. Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair made history during WWE Hell in a Cell on October 30th, 2016

Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks

The WWE Hell in a Cell 2016 event took place on October 30th, 2016. The event was held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts and featured three Hell in a Cell matches, including Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns vs. Rusev.

While the card had several noteworthy matches, the best remembered is the main event. Charlotte Flair challenged Sasha Banks for the RAW Women's Championship inside the Hellish structure. This marked the first time women headlined a main roster pay-per-view and the first time female superstars competed inside Hell in a Cell.

The two incredibly talented women put on a barn burner, where they both the side of the Cell and used tables, including the announcer's table ringside, as weapons. Despite an even bout with plenty of twists and turns, Charlotte hit the Natural Selection to defeat The Boss in Banks' hometown to regain the RAW Women's Championship.

