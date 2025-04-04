Roman Reigns to add a twist; The Rock to return? 4 Stipulations that could be added to WrestleMania 41 matches

Roman Reigns and The Rock are some of the names prominently featured on Road to WrestleMania 41, but only the former continues to get involved in the event's preparation. However, more matches can be added as the event nears.

Ad

WrestleMania 41 will take place at Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and 20. Seven matches have already been announced for the card, with Roman Reigns in the main event of this year's Show of Shows. Although The Rock is not part of any matches, he did have an influence on Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Although many exciting matches are already set, some might change for the better with a stipulation being added.

Ad

Trending

In this list, we will look at four stipulations that could be added to WrestleMania 41 matches.

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

#4. The Rock could appear at WWE WrestleMania 41 with a new role

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many were quite disappointed when it was shared that The Rock won't be in action for WrestleMania 41 after last year's event, but he still brought something to the table when he and John Cena attacked Cody Rhodes. There is still a chance he will appear at the event in a different role.

The Rock could return weeks before the event and announce that there have been changes in the match, which could see him being the guest referee. In this way, it will make the build-up more unpredictable and the match even more exciting.

Ad

#3. Gunther and Jey Uso could compete in a first-blood match

Things quickly intensified in Jey Uso and Gunther's feud this week on RAW. Both men have been exchanging blows the past few weeks, but things were turned up a notch when The Ring General brutally attacked Jimmy Uso right in front of his brother.

After what transpired, it wouldn't be a shock if Jey is now motivated to do more than win the World Heavyweight Championship. As a result, they can have a first-blood match, wherein the goal is to make one's opponent bleed first. It's an uncommon stipulation but fitting for their feud.

Ad

#2. The winner of Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk could have bigger implications

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Triple Threat match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk was confirmed last week, along with the announcement that they would main event WrestleMania 41. The match is already unpredictable, but something else could be added.

It could be shared that whoever wins between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk will be next to challenge for either the World Heavyweight or Undisputed WWE Championship after WrestleMania.

#1. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens could battle each other in a no-disqualification match

Expand Tweet

Ad

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens' feud reignited last month after the former returned at the 2025 Elimination Chamber, and they're now set to battle at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The tension is already sky-high between them and a No Disqualification match can be introduced to ensure nothing will be held back.

As many may remember, Orton was written off for a few months on television after Kevin dropped him with a piledriver. Randy has since teased the return of his iconic Punt Kick but has yet to connect it. Both moves are banned, but that might not be a restriction in a No DQ.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More