Roman Reigns to finally exact revenge on 15-time WWE champion at Survivor Series? Analyzing the potential

Roman Reigns is all set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at Crown Jewel, just three weeks before Survivor Series. The Tribal Chief will likely retain his title ahead of the Big Four premium live event, but who will he face in Chicago?

Based on the seeds planted on SmackDown last night, Survivor Series could feature brand warfare once again. Nick Aldis got Jey Uso and Adam Pearce thrown out of the building, potentially kicking off a feud between RAW and SmackDown.

The Champion vs. Champion format might return to Survivor Series as a result, meaning Roman Reigns may find himself against Seth Rollins next month. The current World Heavyweight Championship must first defend his title against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel, though.

Expand Tweet

The Big Uce has faced The Scottish Warrior multiple times during his title reign. Meanwhile, a potential match between Reigns and Damian Priest isn't the most appealing prospect, seeing as both men are heels currently. Therefore, if The Tribal Chief will partake in brand warfare, Rollins must remain champion.

The former Shield brothers have unfinished business as well. WWE has kept them apart for nearly two years now.

What happened the last time Roman Reigns defended his WWE Universal Title against Seth Rollins?

Out of every title defense Reigns has had since winning the Universal Championship in 2020, his match against Rollins remains a blip. The Tribal Chief faced The Visionary at Royal Rumble 2022, losing by disqualification.

Seth Rollins remains undefeated against Roman Reigns in major matches, so the Survivor Series presents the Samoan star a chance to somewhat correct that wrong. It may not be a title match, but a win against The Architect on a major stage is one of the last remaining things he is yet to achieve in a WWE ring.

Expand Tweet

Perhaps, after his win, the two could be confronted by a returning CM Punk. The teases haven't stopped, and WWE has increased the capacity of the Allstate Arena due to high demand. The fans in Chicago will be longing to see their hometown hero finally return.

Who should Roman Reigns face at Survivor Series - Seth Rollins or someone else? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches