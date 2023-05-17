Roman Reigns going on hiatus from WWE could lead to his biggest feud yet and first-time-ever match in 2024

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has constantly taken breaks from appearing on television in the past year. The Tribal Chief will reportedly go on hiatus again following his current run.

Reigns is focused on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, so who knows when his next world title defense will be? It could be after SummerSlam if he and Solo Sikoa win the belts at Night of Champions. A feud with The Usos would be on the horizon then.

Combine that with the rumored hiatus, and we could be looking at over six months without Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While that isn't a great prospect, it could form the basis of a potential feud with The Rock in 2024.

Should the Hollywood star commit to a match at WrestleMania 40, he should call his cousin out for "ruining" his family's legacy. It works on multiple levels, as the lack of title defenses is partly caused by Reigns tearing The Bloodline apart.

The Rock would challenge Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows, with the winner officially being The Head of the Table. This match has more layers than initially thought, as WrestleMania 40 will take place in Philadelphia, the site of The Great One's first 'Mania main event and where he endorsed his cousin to deafening boos at the Royal Rumble in 2015.

Reigns can get the ultimate moment of redemption in Philly by defeating The Rock. He'd then enter another level of superstardom, leaving these "forgettable" few months in the past.

Roman Reigns might remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion until 2025

The prospect of Roman Reigns facing The Rock at WrestleMania 40 isn't the only sign that he may remain champion in the coming couple of years. Following the return of the World Heavyweight Championship, there is less pressure on WWE to dethrone The Big Uce.

Furthermore, with the company allegedly wanting to rewrite the history books, Reigns might surpass Hulk Hogan's astronomical world title reign of 1,474 days. He would have to keep his belts until September 2024 for that.

There's no telling how far WWE is willing to go. Bob Backlund is ahead of The Hulkster in second place at 2,135 days, so reaching him would mean another three years of Roman Reigns on top.

It remains to be seen how WWE keeps The Tribal Chief's title reign interesting going forward. For now, it is his tag team title pursuit and The Bloodline's internal tension. This does feel like the perfect setup for The Rock to come in and have his say as Reigns permanently tears the current version of The Bloodline apart.

Who should dethrone Roman Reigns, and when? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

